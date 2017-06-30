He has said he will step down from his position as soon as a new leader is appointed.

The leader of Kensington and Chelsea council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown has announced he is to step down from his position after facing heavy criticism over the local authority's handling of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Paget-Brown has said he will stand down from his position as soon as a new leader is appointed. His deputy Rock Feilding-Mellen said he would resign too. He had faced calls to resign from politicians including London mayor Sadiq Khan, as well as Grenfell Tower residents.



Announcing his resignation, Paget-Brown said: "As council leader I have to accept my share of responsibility for these perceived failings."

Most recently, the council leader had been criticised for excluding journalists from a meeting of the council's cabinet on Thursday.



In a televised statement, he said: “My decision to accept legal advice that I should not compromise the public inquiry by having an open discussion in public yesterday has itself become a political story. It cannot be right that this should become the focus of attention when so many are dead or unaccounted for.

“I have therefore decided to step down as leader of the council as soon as a successor is in place. They will appoint a new deputy leader and cabinet." He added: "This is a huge human tragedy for so many families. The task for my successor is to ensure that the strength which also characterised this place, and North Kensington in particular, is seen to play [its] part in bringing the community together and ensuring that this borough, the most wonderful place, can start to move forward from this tragedy."

