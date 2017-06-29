Grenfell Tower Residents And Journalists Have Been Banned From A Kensington And Chelsea Council Meeting

A campaigner said councillors were continuing to "treat residents with contempt" by holding their first cabinet meeting since the fire in private.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) has angered residents by excluding press and the public from its first cabinet meeting since the Grenfell Tower fire.

The council said tonight's cabinet meeting, due to start at 6.30pm, would be private due to "security and public safety concerns". In a note explaining the decision, the council pointed to protests that took place on Friday 16 June, two days after the fire, outside Kensington town hall. "As such it will be open only to council members, support officers and invited guests (if any). The public minutes of this meeting will be published, in due course, on the council website," the statement said.

Here's the notice which confirms tonight's RBKC cabinet meeting, first since #Grenfell, will be held in private

The only item listed for discussion at tonight's meeting – aside from apologies for absences and declarations of interest – is the fire.

Under the council's standing orders the chair of the meeting, in this case council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown, has the power to exclude the public if they feel that business could be disrupted.

The decision was criticised by campaigners fighting for justice for Grenfell Tower victims, but they said they were "unsurprised" that councillors refused to meet with residents.

Yvette Williams from the Justice4Grenfell campaign told BuzzFeed News: "Nothing that Kensington and Chelsea does is of any surprise to us. They've always treated us with contempt and they're just carrying on as normal. "If they were decent human beings they would [meet the public], but obviously their fear is more important than listening to the community. "The community are naturally angry, they could at least have shown some respect by asking the residents' association to send representatives, they could have looked at an alternative way to let the public in than just closing it off." Williams added: "For us as a local community these are the kind of decisions they make, this is how they operate, they just say it is business as normal down there. "When members of the council have been invited to public meetings before they've chosen not to come and face the public they're supposed to be serving – what an oxymoron."

