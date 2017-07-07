Teenager Arrested In Connection With Manchester Arena Bomb

Share On more Share On more

Police officers stand on duty by a cordoned-off residential property in Manchester on May 29.

A teenager has been arrested at Liverpool Airport by police investigating the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena on 22 May, killing 22 people.

Detectives said they are also searching a house in Fallowfield, South Manchester as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a statement this afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said: "A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena.

"A-19-year-old man was arrested at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Friday 7 July 2017. He was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody.

"A property on Thelwall Avenue in Fallowfield is being searched as part of the investigation.

"As it stands 23 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation, of which two were quickly de-arrested, and 20 were released without charge. One person remains in custody."