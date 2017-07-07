Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Teenager Arrested In Connection With Manchester Arena Bomb

The 19-year-old was arrested at Liverpool Airport today, and detectives are also searching a house in South Manchester as part of the ongoing investigation.

Posted on
Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed Staff
Police officers stand on duty by a cordoned-off residential property in Manchester on May 29.
Jon Super / AFP / Getty Images

Police officers stand on duty by a cordoned-off residential property in Manchester on May 29.

A teenager has been arrested at Liverpool Airport by police investigating the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena on 22 May, killing 22 people.

Detectives said they are also searching a house in Fallowfield, South Manchester as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a statement this afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said: "A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena.

"A-19-year-old man was arrested at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Friday 7 July 2017. He was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody.

"A property on Thelwall Avenue in Fallowfield is being searched as part of the investigation.

"As it stands 23 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation, of which two were quickly de-arrested, and 20 were released without charge. One person remains in custody."

Hannah Al-Othman is a News Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App