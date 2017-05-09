Labour Party Members Are Warning Of "Another Falkirk" After A Union Candidate Was Imposed In Walton

Labour members in Liverpool Walton have expressed their anger and warned of "another Falkirk" situation, after a trade union candidate was imposed in one of the party's safest seats.
An open letter, signed by 18 local councillors and dozens of party members, had urged the Labour party to select a local candidate.
However, Dan Carden, a relative unknown, was selected over candidates including Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and North West MEP Theresa Griffin.
The seat was left vacant after former MP Steve Rotheram resigned upon being elected as Liverpool city region mayor, after beating Anderson to the nomination.
Carden is an aide to Unite boss Len McCluskey, one of Jeremy Corbyn's most vocal supporters.
Although Carden was born in Liverpool, his links to the city are far more tenuous than those of other candidates who were favoured locally.
Today, Liverpool Walton CLP secretary Ben Williams was among members who said they would be resigning over the controversial decision, which has sent shockwaves through the local party.
He said: "When I've finished work I will be tendering my resignation as CLP Secretary in protest at this disgraceful undemocratic stitch-up."
The mention of Falkirk refers to a row in 2013 when there were allegations that the Unite union recruited members to Labour in Falkirk to try to influence the party's selection of a parliamentary candidate. The union denied any wrongdoing, although the Labour party changed its rules as a result.
In a Facebook post, another member of the CLP also said he was thinking of resigning, writing: "I am going to have a long think now and consider my loyalty to the CLP after this event I am truly gutted and very disturbed by this."
Members who had lobbied for a local candidate said their concerns had been disregarded by the party's national executive committee (NEC) and that "Dan Carden was already the candidate" before the selection interviews had taken place.
The open letter, sent to the NEC ahead of the selection meeting, read: "As local Councillors and members for Liverpool Walton constituency in Liverpool, we are writing to you to urge you to ensure a local candidate is selected for the upcoming General Election.
"Liverpool, Walton is one of the safest Labour seats in the Country but we must never take a single vote for granted. Local residents deserve to be represented by a member of our community rather than by someone imposed.
"We need a candidate that knows, understands and has a proven track record of representing the people of our area in order for them to effectively fight for us.
"The extraordinary situation of the snap General Election means that the NEC has been forced to move quickly to select Labour Candidates. However this doesn't mean local concerns should be sidelined."
The letter went on to warn of another "Falkirk situation", referring to the 2013 dispute, which was eventually referred to Police Scotland.
The letter continued: "NEC members, we believe we also have a responsibility to ensure that the NEC panel is fair to all potential candidates and there are no conflicts of interest.
"The last thing we need at this time is another Falkirk situation. We need to be spend all or efforts fighting this cruel and heartless Tory Government and we need the right person in Walton to enable us to that."
BuzzFeed has approached the Labour party for comment.
