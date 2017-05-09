Labour Party Members Are Warning Of "Another Falkirk" After A Union Candidate Was Imposed In Walton

Share On more Share On more

Labour members in Liverpool Walton have expressed their anger and warned of "another Falkirk" situation, after a trade union candidate was imposed in one of the party's safest seats.

An open letter, signed by 18 local councillors and dozens of party members, had urged the Labour party to select a local candidate.

However, Dan Carden, a relative unknown, was selected over candidates including Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and North West MEP Theresa Griffin.

The seat was left vacant after former MP Steve Rotheram resigned upon being elected as Liverpool city region mayor, after beating Anderson to the nomination.

Carden is an aide to Unite boss Len McCluskey, one of Jeremy Corbyn's most vocal supporters.

Although Carden was born in Liverpool, his links to the city are far more tenuous than those of other candidates who were favoured locally.

Today, Liverpool Walton CLP secretary Ben Williams was among members who said they would be resigning over the controversial decision, which has sent shockwaves through the local party.

He said: "When I've finished work I will be tendering my resignation as CLP Secretary in protest at this disgraceful undemocratic stitch-up."

The mention of Falkirk refers to a row in 2013 when there were allegations that the Unite union recruited members to Labour in Falkirk to try to influence the party's selection of a parliamentary candidate. The union denied any wrongdoing, although the Labour party changed its rules as a result.