Estate Agents Said Millennials Could Buy A House If They Stopped Buying Sandwiches And People Are Mad

The estate agents who did the calculations seemed to assume that everyone will get £30,000 towards a house deposit from their parents.

Hannah Al-Othman
evening standard

Today the Evening Standard published an article saying millennial couples could save the average London house deposit in just five years - if they stopped buying so many sandwiches.

The calculations came from agents Strutt & Parker, who said that by giving up six "luxuries" - including phone upgrades and minibreaks - millennials could get themselves on the property ladder.

The agents also assumed that millennials would only need to save two thirds of the average £94,000 deposit - suggesting that their parents will gift them a hefty 30 grand towards a house.

Needless to say, millennials weren't impressed...

so glad we have estate agents here to tell us we just need to never go on holiday, eat lunch or buy a lottery ticke… https://t.co/MDBFfE94J4
India Block @indiablock

so glad we have estate agents here to tell us we just need to never go on holiday, eat lunch or buy a lottery ticke… https://t.co/MDBFfE94J4

So, when Bart jokingly thought Lisa said 'Go to bread', what he was sub-conciously telling us was to avoid buying s… https://t.co/lpVMRHKOuC
Ben McAleer @BenMcAleer1

So, when Bart jokingly thought Lisa said 'Go to bread', what he was sub-conciously telling us was to avoid buying s… https://t.co/lpVMRHKOuC

Twitter: @A_K_Short_
Twitter: @KatieMorley_
Twitter: @jacobandthehats
Anyone who writes about why millennials can't afford house because of "spending money on X" should be made to live… https://t.co/StJvDfvhYk
Martin Belam @MartinBelam

Anyone who writes about why millennials can't afford house because of "spending money on X" should be made to live… https://t.co/StJvDfvhYk

2016: Millennials should stop eating avocados. 2017: Millennials should stop eating sandwiches. 2020: Millennials s… https://t.co/kGNRRTKrzi
Paul M😂l😂ney @oceanclub

2016: Millennials should stop eating avocados. 2017: Millennials should stop eating sandwiches. 2020: Millennials s… https://t.co/kGNRRTKrzi

Advice from Strutt and Parker to Millennials saving for a house: - Cut housing and commuting costs by sleeping in… https://t.co/NQebXJTnUd
Harry Bull @Harry_Bull_

Advice from Strutt and Parker to Millennials saving for a house: - Cut housing and commuting costs by sleeping in… https://t.co/NQebXJTnUd

According to the article, "preparing lunch at home rather than buying sandwiches or salads saves £2,576 on average" - which appears to assume that (after deducting holidays and weekends) the average person must be spending £11 a day on sandwiches.

Cutting out takeaways can apparently "knock £2,640 off household spending" - assuming that most people only order one takeaway a week – that means they're spending more than £50 each time.

The estate agents also claimed you could also save £6,000 in a year by cutting out one night out with friends a week - if you're the type of person who regularly spends £115 on a night out.

There were a lot of people who had issues with the maths...

Twitter: @TomWrob


Twitter: @carmelitaduck
Twitter: @bridiepjones

It appears that sandwiches are to British millennials what avocado toast is to our Australian counterparts.

BuzzFeed has approached Strutt & Parker to ask them how they did the maths.

  2. What would you rather have right now, a sandwich or a house?

What would you rather have right now, a sandwich or a house?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote


Hannah Al-Othman is a News Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

