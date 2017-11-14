Estate Agents Said Millennials Could Buy A House If They Stopped Buying Sandwiches And People Are Mad

Today the Evening Standard published an article saying millennial couples could save the average London house deposit in just five years - if they stopped buying so many sandwiches.



The calculations came from agents Strutt & Parker, who said that by giving up six "luxuries" - including phone upgrades and minibreaks - millennials could get themselves on the property ladder.

The agents also assumed that millennials would only need to save two thirds of the average £94,000 deposit - suggesting that their parents will gift them a hefty 30 grand towards a house.

Needless to say, millennials weren't impressed...