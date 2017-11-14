Estate Agents Said Millennials Could Buy A House If They Stopped Buying Sandwiches And People Are Mad

Today the Evening Standard published an article saying millennial couples could save the average London house deposit in just five years - if they stopped buying so many sandwiches.
The calculations came from agents Strutt & Parker, who said that by giving up six "luxuries" - including phone upgrades and minibreaks - millennials could get themselves on the property ladder.
The agents also assumed that millennials would only need to save two thirds of the average £94,000 deposit - suggesting that their parents will gift them a hefty 30 grand towards a house.
Needless to say, millennials weren't impressed...
According to the article, "preparing lunch at home rather than buying sandwiches or salads saves £2,576 on average" - which appears to assume that (after deducting holidays and weekends) the average person must be spending £11 a day on sandwiches.
Cutting out takeaways can apparently "knock £2,640 off household spending" - assuming that most people only order one takeaway a week – that means they're spending more than £50 each time.
The estate agents also claimed you could also save £6,000 in a year by cutting out one night out with friends a week - if you're the type of person who regularly spends £115 on a night out.
There were a lot of people who had issues with the maths...
It appears that sandwiches are to British millennials what avocado toast is to our Australian counterparts.
BuzzFeed has approached Strutt & Parker to ask them how they did the maths.
