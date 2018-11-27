Here Are Some Of Baroness Trumpington's Best Moments

This is Baroness Trumpington, also known as Jean Barker, whose death was announced on Monday. Jeff Overs / Press Association Images

She died at the age of 96, leaving the House of Lords mourning one of its most absolutely badass members.

Trumpington lived a colourful life and was a World War II codebreaker and a New York socialite before becoming a Conservative peer.

During the Second World War, she was a land girl — a role played by women to replace men who had been called up for military service — on a former prime minister's farm and had to fend off his advances. Time Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett Former British PM David Lloyd George inspecting a raspberry vine on his farm as he speaks to land girl Jean Campbell-Harris, later known as Baroness Trumpington.

She once said how David Lloyd George, a member of the Liberal party, used to stand her against a wall and measure her with a tape. She lived alongside Frances Stevenson, who had affair with Lloyd George and later became his second wife.

"I suppose that was the nearest to flesh he could get with Miss Stevenson's beady eye on him," she told the Guardian. "But then, there have been so many highly sexed prime ministers. As I once said in a speech to the Lords, my mother had a friend called Lady Winifred Renshaw who looked like Queen Mary, and sounded like Queen Mary, and one of her remarks to my mother which I've never forgotten was: Asquith was a man I'd never have cared to be alone with in a taxi. No, Lloyd George wasn't the first, or the last!"

She then became a codebreaker, cracking Nazi ciphers. Arthur Edwards / PA Archive/PA Images Here's Trumpington meeting Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Bletchley Park.

Trumpington left school fluent in French, German, and Italian. She worked as a part of a team at top-secret Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, transcribing messages from German submarines to pass on to Alan Turing's codebreakers. She would hitchhike to London at the weekends, and spent her time dining with friends at the Ritz and Claridge's. "We used to meet up in Claridge's, and throw bread at each other and sing and behave so badly," she told the Guardian. "Five shillings was the most you could spend during the war, so it was as affordable as anywhere."

After the war she travelled to New York, where she lived her best life. Scott Barbour / Getty Images

She had wanted to familiarise herself with her mother's homeland, and sailed to America. She took an apartment above a nightclub called the Stork Club in Manhattan, and later described those years as the happiest of her life, saying she "had a ball". It was in New York that she met her husband, Eton schoolmaster Alan Barker, an Englishman abroad.

Joining parliament didn't put a stop to her rebellious ways. William Conran / PA Archive/PA Images Trumpington (left) and Lord Harris of High Cross outside the Houses of Parliament.

After Trumpington and her husband returned to England she sought election to the House of Commons but was unsuccessful. She was later appointed to the House of Lords. She used to argue with the male peers about what to put on the television: "I used to demand to watch Neighbours in the House of Lords and frustrated male peers who wanted to watch Test cricket!" she told the New Statesman. She became a Conservative government minister and was got on well with former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, but she maintained her rebellious ways and refused to give up smoking even when she was given a job as health minister. She was a member of Lords and Commons Pipe and Cigar Smokers Club and would celebrate national No Smoking Day with them — by smoking. Trumpington once said: “At the age of 80, there are very few pleasures left to me, but one of them is passive smoking.”



Chris Young / PA Wire/PA Images





But she really rose to prominence in later life, when she was immortalised in GIF form. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Parliament TV Trumpington performs a gesture to which every woman who has ever experienced mansplaining can relate.

During a debate in the House of Lords back in November 2011 she was caught on camera flicking the Vs at a fellow Tory peer, Lord King, who made what she perceived to be a rude remark about her age during a Remembrance Day debate.

“It was entirely between him and me — I thought," she later said. "I wasn’t conscious of there being television cameras there. I did that to his face. His family say he is famous now.”

She then became queen of the nation's hearts and a later-life media star.

She was the oldest guest to appear on panel show Have I Got News for You. Have I Got News For You

And she was pretty hilarious. She also had some ~thoughts~ on Boris Johnson as a potential Tory leader.

She knew what was up (this was her on Boris Johnson)

Although her TV appearances came later in life, she was no stranger to the radio. When she was a guest on Desert Island Discs in the 1990s she said her luxury item would be the Crown Jewels, as she thought this would increase her chances of getting rescued.

She also appeared on Channel 4 show Fabulous Fashionistas at the age of 91. Channel 4 Trumpington (right)

“It’s frightfully important to look after yourself," she said. "The moment you start letting yourself go is the moment when you are old.” She had some other thoughts on ageing too, and once said: “You don’t give a damn about what you say. Other people’s opinions matter less — unless they’re medical.”

She was basically the queen of life advice. Andrew Parsons / PA Archive/PA Images Trumpington with the Yeomen of the Guard in the House of Lords.

Gems she doled out include: “If you are ever attacked in the street do not shout ‘Help!’, shout ‘Fire!’. People adore fires and always come rushing. Nobody will come if you shout ‘Help’.”

And on feminism: “The problem is that strong feminists are apt to put people’s backs up by over-emphasis — just women, women, women, and you cannot have women without men. On the other hand it is very difficult to win a fight unless you exaggerate.”

You can learn more about her in her autobiography, even though she never read it. Pan MacMilla