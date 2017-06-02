Armed Officers From Across The UK Will Police The One Love Manchester Concert

Extra armed and unarmed officers from across the country are being drafted in to help secure Sunday's One Love Manchester concert, headlined by Ariana Grande, as tens of thousands of people are set to descend on a small area of the city.



At a press conference today, the event commander for Greater Manchester Police, Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison, said policing the concert would be "extremely challenging" for police, "off the back of an extremely challenging [ten days]."

It takes place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, just down the road from Manchester United's Old Trafford football stadium, which is hosting a testimonial match for vice captain Michael Carrick on the same day.

With 70,000 fans due to attend the football match, and 60,000 more expected at the concert, 130,000 people will be in the area on the same day.

Ellison did not confirm details of how many officers would be in attendance on the day, citing security reasons, but said police forces including Kent, Lancashire, Cheshire, and London's Metropolitan Police Service would be sending officers.



Ellison added that the Civil Nuclear Constabulary had also been providing armed officers to support GMP, and would be doing so on Sunday.

The fundraising event, organised at incredibly short notice after Grande expressed a wish to return to Manchester "sooner rather than later" to perform a benefit show for her fans, presents a significant operation challenge for police.

At the request of police, the football match has been moved from 4pm to an earlier kick-off of 2.30pm to help manage crowd numbers.

