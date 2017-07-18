Sections

Uh, It Turns Out The New £10 Note Might Have A Pretty Big Problem

The final design for the new polymer £10 note will be revealed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney later today.

Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed Staff
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
BuzzFeed Staff

Later today the new polymer £10 note will be unveiled.

The new note will bear a picture of Jane Austen, and the release date has been chosen to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the author's death.

She will be the only woman to feature on a Bank of England banknote – aside from the Queen – after Winston Churchill replaced Elizabeth Fry on the new £5 note.

Earlier prototype designs have already attracted criticism.

200 years after Jane Austen's death, Britain is celebrating one of its best-loved authors with a 10 pound note… https://t.co/Y4zBHai3Wk
The portrait of Austen used by the Bank appears to have been "airbrushed" to make her look prettier than the only known painting of her that exists.

It also bears a quote beneath the portrait saying: "I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading!"

Several people have pointed out that there is a pretty big problem with the quote used on the prototype note: The line attributed to Jane Austen on the prototype was intended to be ironic, and was actually said by one of her characters, Caroline Bingley, who hated reading.

Several people on Twitter have been quick to point this out, as news outlets carry pictures of the prototype, produced in 2013.

FFS BBC! Jane Austen did NOT say 'I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading'- one of her least intelligent characters did. 😡😡😡
Dear news:that J Austen"quote"about joy of reading on the new tenner is uttered by 1 of her most obnoxious characters-Ironically it's ironic
Caroline Bingley declares there's 'no enjoyment like reading' - and then immediately puts her book down. Austen is always misunderstood.
Bingley was a minor antagonist in Pride and Prejudice, who pretended to enjoy reading as she thought it would impress Mr Darcy but actually had no interest in books.

The misinterpreted quote was flagged in a Guardian article back when the Bank of England released the sample note four years ago, but it remains to be seen whether it has been replaced.

Perhaps the Bank of England will have chosen one of these Austen quotes instead:

Bank Of England / Press Association Images / BuzzFeed
Or maybe the Bank of England may look to Donald Trump for inspiration...

All will be revealed when Bank of England governor Mark Carney unveils the £10 note's final design later this afternoon.


