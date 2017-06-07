A Lot Of People Think The Blackpool Gazette Has Epically Trolled The Tories

On Monday, the Blackpool Gazette ran a front page ad for the Conservatives that read: "On Thursday: Vote to get Brexit right."

But directly above the advert it also ran a teaser to a special report with the headline: "Poverty-hit families are forced to rely on food bank handouts."



Alongside this headline, it also ran a picture of the page that lay behind the advert, which carries the words "No end in sight," teasing additional coverage of the issue on pages 3, 8, and 9.



Many people think this was a deliberate attempt by the paper to troll the Tories, who have been buying up front-page advertising space in local papers since the beginning of the campaign.