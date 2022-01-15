The New "Scream" Is Out – Here's Our Ranking Of All 5 Movies

Paramount Pictures

🚨 By the way, if you’ve not seen the new Scream yet – this is SAFE to read! All potential spoilers are blurred out, and we DON’T reveal any names!

But there are huge spoilers for Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4, so if you’re planning on watching them for the first time, this is your cue to click away. 🚨



