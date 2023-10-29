    16 Times Movie Adaptations Changed The Books And It Worked Out Really Well

    I for one am glad, that in the Stuart Little movie, Mrs Little didn't give birth to a rat...

    Whenever a book gets adapted for the silver screen, we can always expect changes. Most of the time these changes are pretty disappointing...

    But that's not always the case – here are 16 times movies deviated from the source material and people loved the changes|!

    1. Neville and Luna's relationship in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

    I" love that they made Neville and Luna happen. The two of them were so good together and it felt like such a missed opportunity in the books."

    mapleavalanche31

    2. The omission of penis talk in The Godfather

    "It left out a lot of the big penis bragging stuff from the book, and it’s a good thing. It would have cheapened the movie had they left it in."

    angels4d4906ef4

    3. Sophie finding out she's a descendant of Jesus in The Da Vinci Code

    "I liked the ending of the movie better than the book. it just seemed to flow better in the movie. In the book, it was kind of drawn out and weird."

    a43920c533

    4. The addition of the Halliday Archives in Ready Player One

    "It made the hunt seem more like a collaborative effort than the loner geek vibe the book had. Seeing all the users milling around added to that social vibe and was a better way to show Wade getting the extra life quarter by him identifying something no one else had."

    jbmasta

    5. Stuart being adopted, instead of Mrs Little giving birth to a RAT in Stuart Little

    "I’m so glad that in the film he’s not their biological son because it would have been so weird 🥶"

    sarahkoda

    6. Amy and Nick publicly announcing their pregnancy at the end of Gone Girl

    "I loved that Gillian Flynn had a hand in re-writing the end. She wanted to give the readers of the original story something surprising and I think she (and the screenwriters) did a great job. It kept us guessing without wrecking the integrity and intent of the original ending."

    micahdr

    7. Emily ending up in prison in A Simple Favor

    "In the book, Emily comes out on top and it’s implied that she manipulates her way into sending both Stephanie and Sean to jail. In the movie, she’s the one who ends up imprisoned after Stephanie and Sean expose her crimes via livestream. I honestly loved both endings and it’s truly the only book-to-movie change that I don’t mind."

    misprintedlies

    8. The battle being revealed as a vision after it happened in Breaking Dawn

    "I remember waiting for the book to be released only to be super disappointed in it. It felt anti-climactic. When the film came out, they actually filmed the battle and then reveal it was a vision. In my opinion, it made it a better story than starting with the vision first. The reaction in the theatre says everything."

    cyawill02

    9. Removing an affair between Hooper and the chief's wife in Jaws

    "I’m glad they cut that out of the film! It feels so out of place in the book."

    sarahed1990

    10. Changing the ages of the kids in Jurassic Park

    "They reversed the ages because they cast the actor to play Timmy first, and they didn’t want to have Lex be too young. I think the dynamic was great! They also made John Hammond a much more sympathetic character, someone who really believed in the wonder of the park."

    khandcock

    11. Setting the story in US and Ireland, as opposed to Ireland and Spain in P.S. I Love You

    "In the book they live in Ireland and he sends her to Spain on a trip with her friends after he dies. In the film, they live in the US, and he sends her back to Ireland where he’s from and they meet. It makes so much more sense!"

    tklou

    12. Making Mia's grandma kind – instead of mean – in The Princess Diaries

    "I just can't imagine Julie Andrew's as Grandmère from the books!"

    becky07990

    13. Adding in more urgency in getting the ring out of the Shire in The Lord of The Rings

    "The Lord of the Rings trilogy was brilliantly done, and I liked in the first film how there was an urgency to get the ring out of the Shire rather than Frodo puttering around for a long time before he actually gets a move on."

    savana221

    14. Marcus NOT running away at the end of About a Boy

    "The film ending was much better than the book, where Marcus and Ellie run away. The film ending is simpler (the book gets very convoluted) but more realistic, and Nicholas Hoult and Hugh Grant act it brilliantly."

    annak4f45e0f65

    15. Keeping Effie in all the instalments of The Hunger Games

    "in the books, they introduced a new character in Mockingjay, but it makes way more sense and is better with Effie."

    vpmybooks

    16. Charlie earning his inheritance in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

    "I like that Wonka actually tested Charlie. In the book, Charlie won by virtue of being the last kid standing. But for all anyone knew, he could have been the first one eliminated if they had taken a different route through the factory. I think it was a good idea to have proof that he really was an honest child."

    amaneaux

