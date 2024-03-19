Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge
  • Quiz Pack badge

Think You're A "Harry Potter" Whiz? Test Your Knowledge With These 14 Tricky Quizzes

Let's see if you know your boomslangs from your bezoars!

Hanifah Rahman
by Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Harry Potter

2. If You Haven't Seen "Harry Potter" Over 50 Times, I'm Sorry But You Might Not Pass This Quiz

Two characters from Harry Potter: Parvati Patil in school uniform and Professor McGonagall in robes
Warner Bros.

3. You Can Call Yourself A Legit Harry Potter Fan If You Get Over 8 On This Hogwarts Quiz

Two stills from Harry Potter films showing Ron Weasley and Remus Lupin with trivia questions.
Warner Bros.

4. If You Think You Know "Harry Potter" Then I'm Challenging You To Get At Least 9/14 On This Quiz

Side-by-side images of characters Gordie from &quot;Stand by Me&quot; and Draco Malfoy from &quot;Harry Potter&quot;
Warner Bros.
Hot Topic
Think you’re the biggest Harry Potter fan? Let’s put it to the test.
See our Harry Potter Discussions

6. Only Genuine "Harry Potter" Fans Can Identify These Characters By Their First Line In The Films

Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in a scene from Harry Potter with a quote overlay: &quot;Excuse me, do you mind? Everywhere else is full.&quot;
Warner Bros.

7. Only True "Harry Potter" Fans Will Get A Good O.W.L. Report Card From This Quiz

Professor Trelawney and Harry Potter with quote about Europa discussion
Warner Bros.

9. It's Time To See How Your "Harry Potter" Knowledge Stands Up Against Other Fans

Split image; left shows a cat character from movie, right a male character pondering. Text quizzes viewers on specific movie details
Warner Bros.

10. Any Legit Harry Potter Fan Should Get Over 9 In This Quiz

Fred, George, and Ron Weasley, characters from Harry Potter, looking surprised with a trivia question overlaid
Warner Bros.

11. This "Harry Potter" Quiz Will Separate The Muggles From The Wizards And Witches

Side-by-side stills of Harry Potter and Aunt Marge with captions posing questions about film plot points
Warner Bros.

12. If You Know These 14 Translated Hogwarts Houses, You're A Master Of Magic And Language

Side-by-side images of Cedric Diggory and Ron Weasley with humorous text mimicking Harry Potter house names
Warner Bros.

13. Only A True "Harry Potter" Fan Will Be Able To Get 20/26 On This A-Z Quiz

Group of Harry Potter characters smiling with a large feather
Warner Bros.

14. Only A True "Harry Potter" Fan Will Be Able To Guess The Movie From Just One Random Scene

Hermione, Harry, and Ron from Harry Potter appear alarmed; caption reads &quot;Goblet of Fire?!&quot;
Warner Bros.

Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate to an amazing UK-based charity here.

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Harry Potter
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Harry Potter conversation instead.
See the Discussions