16 Horrifying True Crimes That Inspired Episodes Of "Criminal Minds"

4.The BAU themselves compared The Boston Reaper to the notorious Zodiac Killer. Just like the unidentified murderer, the Reaper taunted the police and his investigation went cold, to name a few similarities.
6.The crimes in "Hostage" are almost identical to those committed by Ariel Castro, a serial rapist who kept three women in his basement for almost 10 years.
7.In Criminal Minds, Charles Manson and his cult are mentioned all the time, but in "The Tribe," there are some serious parallels. Both charismatic cult leaders planned to start race wars and killed people by proxy.
8.The crimes in "Alpha Male" were inspired by misogynistic spree killer Elliott Rodger, who went on a rampage and killed six people in 2014.
10.The show's notorious Billy Flynn has similarities with many famous criminals, especially serial killer Richard Ramirez who killed 20 victims, usually during home invasions.
12.The creepy Reimanns may have seemed unbelievable, but their crimes are almost identical to Cameron and Janice Hooker, a married couple who abducted and kept women captive.
13.Just like the Hill Ripper, real-life killer Ed Gein was a necrophiliac with some serious mummy issues.
14.The cannibalistic Eddie from "Blood Hungry" might have seemed like a work of grim fiction, but he has a lot in common with Richard Chase. Chase, AKA the "Dracula Killer" believed he had to drink the blood of his victims to stay alive.
15.In "Broken Wing," it was no coincidence that Donald Harvey was mentioned by the BAU. Just like the episode's murderer, he was an angel-of-death type killer who poisoned patients at the hospital he worked at.
16.“The Thirteenth Step” follows two crazed lovers who are on an impassioned robbing and killing spree. It sounds wild, but it's pretty much the same story as Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate – a real teen couple who robbed and killed eleven people.
