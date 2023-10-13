24 Travel Products That Won't Make Much Of A Dent In Your Carry-On Space

1. A waterproof Kindle for bringing all the books you've been dying to read without needing to check an extra bag to make room for all those (heavy as heck) titles. *Plus,* you can bring all your reading anywhere, including in the pool (!) or tub. TBH, for readers, this is the game changer of a lifetime.
I recently bought a Kindle and it has, no exaggeration, revolutionized my life. I love mine for so many reasons — it's truly helped me incorporate my love of reading into my often hectic life, and all my titles literally live inside of this half-pound wonder gadget, so I can switch between books super easily. For traveling, this is a literal dream. I don't have to pick between titles and then regret the entire trip that I didn't bring the one I left at home — and, as any book lover knows, traveling with books is heavy as hell, and the Kindle literally completely eliminates that weight. Traveling will never be the same for me. BTW, I am also obsessed with the Libby app, which allows you to check out e-books from your local library on your Kindle!! My inner child is *screaming* with joy.
Promising review: "I LOVE reading and being able to access a book anywhere with this thing. It is easy to navigate, very easy to read and adjust the brightness or how warm the light is. It doesn't auto adjust, but I don't need that feature. I've read in bright sunlight to dark rooms, and it's always been so clear. You can adjust the font and use the library to search whatever books you want. Makes packing books for traveling very easy. Battery life lasts me two weeks if I'm reading every day for a few hours. You have to have internet and it only shows books. This is not a tablet to surf the internet or use other apps on." —R@L0
2. A set of travel compression cubes so you can pack as many outfits as you want and still fit everything into your carry-on — basically letting you have your cake and eat it too (because let's face it, I'm not a light packer and I never will be.)
Promising review: "Must-have traveling accessory. Best way to pack a suitcase! I’ll never go back to stuffing everything in on its own. These compartments held way more than I imagined and kept me organized. I will definitely add more to my collection. Makes a great gift for frequent travelers too!" —Lisa
3. A shoe bag to compactly store shoes in your carry-on with minimal space and without getting street dirt all over your clean clothes. It's designed to fit at least three pairs, but some reviewers say they fit up to five!
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
4. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets for keeping your clothes ~fresh~ on your trip without having to deal with packing liquid detergent or exceeding your budget by using expensive hotel laundry services.
These work best with hand-washing!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
5. A jewelry organizer that'll take up way less space than a jewelry box, and keep your necklaces and bracelets from getting so inexplicably tangled that they are actually unwearable to boot.
6. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for consolidating your medications and just-in-case medicines, because TBH their bulky bottles take up a *lot* of room — and opting to leave some of them at home is just not a good option.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
7. A teeny tiny wireless portable charger that'll take up as little room as possible so you can doom scroll, text, and listen to SZA's new album to your ~heart's content~ without worrying about your phone dying before your flight has even taken off or while you're out and about on your trip.
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.
Promising review: "iPhone users rejoice. This was the only portable charger I could find on the market that did not require a lightening adapter to charge an Apple product! I bought this for my fiancé since he spends long days on movie sets. This has been a life saver. It charges fast and you get more than one charge out of it. This would be great for travel, long work days, bad service areas (eats up battery faster), or older phones whose battery isn’t that great (this worked on his iPhone 7 and my iPhone XR). It may require you to remove your phone case, but that’s an easy accommodation. Highly recommend!" —Kelly Schuetz
8. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount so you can stream Euphoria from your phone and leave your heavy laptop at home that, TBH, you were only bringing along to watch Netflix with. It's designed for use on any airplane and can mount to the tray table, the arm of a chair, or any flat surface.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.
9. Silicone travel bottles because trying to sneak a full-sized conditioner bottle past TSA will not work, and having to throw out your favorite (and expensive!) moisturizer because it's over 3.4 ounces will break your heart and the bank.
*Plus,* decanting your creams and liquids into these babies will free up space in your carry-on and spare you weight.
PS: It also comes with pre-printed labels and a handy, clear zipper pouch!
Promising review: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The bag they are in seems thin but it worked great to put bottles back in as well as some smaller items fit in the bag too, like lip gloss, mascara, and such. The holes are big enough to get your product in to the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock and lotion for seven days. Highly recommend these bottles, they are perfect for carry-ons!!" —Stephanie Miller
10. A packing checklist that'll help you stay on track and bring *only* the essentials on your trip, which is key to having everything you need *actually fit* into your carry-on. Plus, it'll make sure you don't forget anything important — TBT to forgetting to pack any socks on a literal weeklong trip (*slowly raises hand*).
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
11. A blissfully comfy, ergonomic Trtl neck pillow that won't take up any extra precious space in your bag like those big, puffy travel pillows do. It's scientifically proven (!) to prevent stiff necks and sore shoulders, so you can actually rest comfortably while you're sleeping upright, and it also doubles as a scarf. (Because good GRIEF, planes are COLD!)
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles (see the photo on the right), weighs less than half a pound, and is machine washable!
Promising review: "I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space." —Simona Krifman
12. A carry-on friendly travel Gillette razor so you can keep up with your personal care routine (if you do choose to shave!) without sacrificing space or quality — because TBH, trying to use just a literal razor head with no handle will not get the job done (speaking from regrettable experience).
It comes with one handle and five blade refills!
Promising review: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H
13. An Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup pen that's an eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, *and* highlighter all in one, so you can keep your makeup bag as light as possible and free up some space for an extra lip balm or vacation-worthy lipstick.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal has this and loves it: "I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"
Promising review: "The only product you'll ever need. I absolutely LOVE the Pen Pal, especially for travel. It's so nice and convenient to have a tool for brows, highlighter, bronzing, eyeliner, and lip liner all in one. Sometimes you have to "warm up" the liner a little bit on your skin but it's so smooth and pigmented." —theshirshow
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz that makes in easy-to-use, time- and space-saving products with multiple uses to simplify your beauty routine.
