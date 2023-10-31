These 37 Products Are Living Rent-Free In My Brain, They're That Good

Its adjustable base extends to fit the size of your current cup holder, and then has another base on top for your drink to fit into. It fits 32-ounce and 40-ounce bottles.

I've been wanting one of these for a while, and finally, after one too many times trying to balance my coffee on top of the cup holder...and then on top of my dashboard...only for it to fall pitifully to the ground, I bit the bullet. It's been worth every penny. My mug is secure, safe, and easily in arms reach, and it even has a little opening for my mug's handle. I love this thing, and I'm already budgeting for another one so my coffee and water can ride side-by-side.

Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend who has a 40-ounce HydroFlask that doesn’t fit his cup holder, so it just rolls around his floorboards and he usually forgets it in the car. This is such an intelligent design, well-crafted and thoughtful. The twist-to-adjust base is genius. It also has a notch for cups with handles. Amazingly well thought out. It fits perfectly, it’s sturdy, and I couldn’t be happier about my purchase. Definitely worth it and solves the issue with a perfect design." —Sharon

Swigzy is a small business that makes expandable cup holder adaptors for your car.



