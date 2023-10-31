These 37 Products Are Living Rent-Free In My Brain, They're That Good

1. A water bottle cup holder adapter that'll enlarge your car's cup holder so your 40-ounce bottle can ride securely alongside you, 'cause nothing ruins a car ride faster than when your emotional support drink won't fit.
Its adjustable base extends to fit the size of your current cup holder, and then has another base on top for your drink to fit into. It fits 32-ounce and 40-ounce bottles.
I've been wanting one of these for a while, and finally, after one too many times trying to balance my coffee on top of the cup holder...and then on top of my dashboard...only for it to fall pitifully to the ground, I bit the bullet. It's been worth every penny. My mug is secure, safe, and easily in arms reach, and it even has a little opening for my mug's handle. I love this thing, and I'm already budgeting for another one so my coffee and water can ride side-by-side.
Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend who has a 40-ounce HydroFlask that doesn’t fit his cup holder, so it just rolls around his floorboards and he usually forgets it in the car. This is such an intelligent design, well-crafted and thoughtful. The twist-to-adjust base is genius. It also has a notch for cups with handles. Amazingly well thought out. It fits perfectly, it’s sturdy, and I couldn’t be happier about my purchase. Definitely worth it and solves the issue with a perfect design." —Sharon
Swigzy is a small business that makes expandable cup holder adaptors for your car.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).
2. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for consolidating your prescriptions and just-in-case medicines to keep in your bag, so if you get a surprise migraine or forget to take your morning medication, you'll be covered.
You can also use them for packing jewelry, hair ties, earbuds, and more.
I swear by these pill cases for keeping my meds secure while on the go. The cases are sturdy and, for pill holders, surprisingly fashionable — their discreet, minimalist design makes me feel confident carrying them around without feeling self conscious. Each compartment holds a *lot* of pills, so I feel prepared for basically anything with this in my bag. One of my best purchases this year.
Promising review: "I love, love, love, this little pill holder! It’s a great size, super discreet, and holds a lot! I have one in my purse with things like Tums, Advil, Tylenol, etc. and one on my nightstand with my daily meds. You could also use these for traveling with jewelry or other little things. I would definitely recommend these! They’re super convenient, easy to use/clean, and it’s great that they come with three in a pack!" —Olyvia Repyneck
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.99. (PS: If you only need one pill organizer, this is a great option.)
3. A ChomChom pet hair remover that'll get rid of the pet hair coating your house so effectively, you'll immediately understand why it has over 100,000 5-star ratings. It requires *no* sticky papers and collects all the hair in a chamber for you to easily dump out once you're done, so it's easier on your wallet and better for the environment.
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats who shed a ton. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Check out my ChomChom hair remover deep dive for more deets!
4. A pack of 40 acne patches to easily treat and heal blemishes using hydrocolloid *plus* tea tree oil and calendula to soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. They're extra thin without sacrificing any effectiveness, so you can confidently pop them on for work, school, and more and let them get to work.
I recently tried Avarelle pimple patches, because *yes* I love a good hydrocolloid patch like little else. I wasn't sure whether these would be any different from the patches I already had from another brand, but I was so wrong. The Avarelle patches drew out gunk more effectively from my blemishes and gently sped up the healing process (I think because of the calendula, tea tree, and cica). My sensitive, reactive skin loves this stuff. I also could tell immediately that the patches were in fact thinner and more transparent than others I've had, which especially given how well they work is quite a feat. Will be a repurchase for me for sure.
Promising review: "YES! TikTok made me buy them and they 100% do what they should. I just pop them on before bed and by morning the blemish is ready to go. Will be ordering more" —Sky k.
Avarelle is a small business that aims to make the best skincare that's also honest and affordable. All their products are vegan and cruelty-free!
Get a 40-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $8.49+ (also available in a pack of 80).
5. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger for simple and organized charging at home. It has a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch to charge all at the same time, and when you're done, you can just fold it back up into a neat little square.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "This is a MUST-HAVE!! I love this charging station — it literally is the best! I use it every day at home and bring it with me when I travel. It's super functional and space friendly. I love how you can feel the magnetic connections to confirm that your device is attached and charging. I appreciate how you can fold it into a triangle to allow your phone to charge while you watch your favorite show too." —Shawna Heck
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
6. An adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies and maggots circling your outdoor garbage can. Stick this inside your bin, and it'll release an odorless vapor that'll kill insects for up to four months.
This product is designed for use in outdoor or garage trash bins and dumpsters. Do not use in areas where people or pets will be for an extended period of time.
Promising review: "It’s what everyone says; perfect. I live on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi — hot, humid, and plenty of moisture in the air. My garage, where my trash cans are kept, opens to a large wooded area. Lots of flies. Regardless of washing them out weekly, using bags with ties, or making sure to rinse meat packages and such, my trash cans were fly heaven and laden with maggots around trash time. Well, I stuck these where everyone said to, underneath the lid. In less than TWO days there were no flies or maggots. NONE!! Now, you might open the lid and have one flying around, but he won’t last long. Seriously, this stuff works better than described." —ztennyson
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
7. An adjustable "sport-brella" designed with SPF 50+ (!) and a universal clamp to attach to any chair or outdoor table you like for instant shade and sun protection. 💪 If you work from home, this'll help you actually be able to see your screen outside, so you can happily type away in the sunshine.
Psst — a lot of reviewers swear by this for easy hands-free shade solutions for strollers and wheelchairs as well!
Promising review: "I originally bought this about three years ago and my husband used it and liked it so much recently that he bought an additional one. It is easy to maneuver and angle to block the sun, but non-intrusive. It is easy to fold and replace in the carrying case. It is worth every penny." —Sara B.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).
8. Game-changing Miracle-Gro food spikes reviewers swear work miracles to keep plants alive no matter what your level of green thumb is. They're filled with micronutrients to fertilize and feed plants for 30–60 days!
Promising review: "I am not a gardener and don't have a lot of luck with plants. That said, these spikes are amazing. You can see the difference in weeks. This is the best indoor plant product I have ever used, mainly because it is so darn easy. I definitely recommend these plant spikes." —V. Kline
Get a set of 48 from Amazon for $5.69 (also available as a set of 24).
9. The cult-famous Essence Lash Princess mascara that gives truly dramatic length without clumping or flaking. It's cruelty-free, has over *200,000* 5-star ratings, and is less than $5. Makeup artists only ask that you keep this holy grail find on the DL.
Promising review: "I am a makeup artist. This mascara outperforms nearly every other mascara I have used, and I am 55 and have purchased and used an innumerable amount of drugstore and specialty mascaras. All the higher priced ones are SUPPOSED to do what this very quiet, low marketed very black mascara does; coats every lash, thickens, and lengthens every time and for this price?!?! Sssshhh, don't tell anyone, lol." —Laura Price
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
10. An Apple AirTag tracker tile you can attach to your wallet, keys, car, purse, and pets so you can track their location in the encrypted Find My app if they're ever lost. And when an item's misplaced, the app will make the attached AirTag beep until it's found. Crises adverted forever.
Promising review: "We have had our vehicles stolen a couple of times from our apartment building. Woke up one day to go to work, and the truck and trailer were gone. Called the cops who couldn’t do much at the time. We hopped in our family vehicle and followed where the AirTag said it was located. After about an hour, we tracked down and recovered all our stuff. We would have never found anything without these." —Kimberly Bishop
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $89.99.
11. An ingenious pair of gardening gloves with claws at the end to make digging into soil approximately (*checks calculator*) 1,000 times easier than using your bare hands or regular gloves.
Plus, reviewers say these gloves actually prevent dirt from getting under their fingernails.
Promising reviews: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." —cynthia Williams
"I was skeptical about how well these are made. I stand corrected. These are well made and will stand up to years of gardening fun. Besides, even if you never actually dig any dirt with them, they are well worth the exclamations of 'what the heck are THOSE?' from everyone.'" —Regmanabq
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two colors and as a pack of two).
12. A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan divider trays so you can cook your ingredients separately. This way, when your salmon needs to come out of the oven before your veggies, you can just remove that tray and leave the rest inside until they're ready.
They're also dishwasher-safe!
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100000% recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Prepd is a small biz whose products make cooking easier and more fun.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99 (lids also available separately).
13. A cult-fave Denman hairbrush with evenly spaced bristles to define and shape curls so you won't have to spend an hour plopping and scrunching — all for your curls to still look flat and misshapen. It'll also spare your arm from getting sore while styling, which is forever a win.
I finally treated myself to a Denman brush over the holidays, mainly because I'd finally had enough of trying different "Curly Girl Method" styling strategies that my low-porosity, dense 2c–3a hair would simply laugh at and instead dry into a ball of frizz. The first time I used the Denman, I remember distinctly thinking, "Oh, this is what all the hype's about." It easily defined my curls with its spaced-out bristles, accentuating the spirals and making them pop. It's not a detangler, so you'll still want a regular comb or brush to detangle post-shower, but it's the best low-key styling step possible, IMO.
Promising review: "In my younger teen years I had CURLY hair, but as I hit my 20s and started highlighting my hair, somewhere along the way the curls became a very limp wavy frizz. Thanks to TikTok I thought I should give this a try to retrain my curls. And while I’m only a month or so in, this brush definitely puts a clean spiral wave back into my hair making it more shapely than the alternative frizz I had grown accustomed to." —The Belfis
Get it from Amazon for $19.40+ (available in three sizes and seven color sets).