Flight Attendants Are The MVPs Of Traveling And Here Are 22 Things They Swear By

Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.



Promising reviews: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, and it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

"Great tool to keep your hands free. I’m a flight attendant and I love this, especially the [hook and loop fastened] 'quick detachment.' It’s the best! I had one before that just stretched over the handle and it was a PAIN! This one is great. There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!" —Debra G

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 25 colors and other styles).