If you look closely, you can see that I am eating pretzels and also I am in pain.

Plot twist: Before I started training for the TCS New York Marathon, I had never run more than a few miles at a time.

Exercising, especially running, was not my friend. Ever. I have always been jealous of people who say things like, "I think I am going to go for a run this afternoon!" or, "Who wants to play a quick pickup game of soccer?"

Yeah, that's not me.

For reference, this IS me: