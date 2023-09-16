    Amy Schumer Posted A Response To All The Nicole Kidman "Cyberbullying" Backlash: "Please Forgive Me"

    "Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time," the comedian wrote on her Instagram.

    Haein Jung
    Amy Schumer got on her notes app to respond to the controversy caused by making a joke at Nicole Kidman's expense.

    Earlier this week, Amy posted a photo of Nicole watching the games at the US Open and captioned it, "This how human sit."

    nicole sitting with her legs crossed and elbow resting on top leaning forward
    The post was quickly met with backlash, and Amy has since deleted the photo. “Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?” one comment purportedly read.

    A closeup of amy schumer smiling
    Amy then posted a humor-laden apology referencing Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who faced criticism for writing character letters in support of their That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson, who was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for raping two women in the 2000s.

    Her post read, "I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal"

    This was also deleted after more backlash. Critics called her out for "poking fun at a serious situation."

    amy speaking at a podium
    Yesterday, Amy uploaded a post on her Instagram in response to recent events. "I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath, including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?" she wrote.

    "Okay, so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn't seem like how a human sits," Amy explained in her post. "I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time."

    She further wrote, "To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me." She then spoke of current events in comparison to the backlash she received. She wrote, "North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape."

    amy on stage speaking into a mic
    Amy continued, "But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole Kidman's pose was not human like. Breathe y’all."

    nicole at the us open
    "To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman, and most importantly, as someone who also likes hot goss. Have a good weekend," she concluded in her message.

    amy waving at fans
    Nicole Kidman has yet to respond 👀, but we'll let you know if she does.