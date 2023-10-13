25 Products From Amazon With Before-And-After Photos That Should Seriously Impress Any Dog Owner

1. An eye rinse that reduces irritation and magically removes tear stains (aka those annoying red marks under your pup's eyes).
2. An ear treatment to keep your pet's ears clean and healthy. It can also help prevent nasty infections and complications down the road that'll undoubtedly result in a hefty bill from your veterinarian.
3. A tub of Musher's Secret paw wax that's a topical ointment formulated with all-natural ingredients to protect your pup's paws from irritants like salt, heat, snow, ice, and hot sand.
4. A pet hair remover that'll help you keep your furniture clean and clear of all the unwanted fur that's been building up for weeks. (OK, months? YEARS??)
5. A dog paw cleaning device to make sure your home stays mud- and dirt-free all year long. It might even feel like a luxurious spa treatment for your pup every time you come back from a walk!
6. And a microfiber cloth to easily wipe away any mud or dirt before they excitedly jump inside your car or home.
7. Or an allergy supplement that's designed to provide some much needed relief for their allergies and sensitive skin. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
8. A snout soother to moisturize that crusty nose of theirs and restore it back to its smooth, buttery perfection. They'll be so grateful for their lustrous snout, and you'll be even more grateful to not find nose crusties in your bed.
9. A pet grooming tool with extra-thin, extra-long teeth designed to truly give your pup the blowout of their dreams. It'll also help them shed less! You're both about to be strutting down the street looking like you just left Drybar.
10. A portable Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner that'll leave you nothing short of *shocked* when it magically restores your furniture right before your eyes. 😲
11. A paw soother stick that will help heal dry, cracked, or irritated dog paw pads so they can continue trotting along with no pain. ♫ These paws were made for walkin'... ♫
12. A nail grinder that's a heckuva lot easier to use than traditional clippers. It's also just wayyy less intimidating, so your pup might actually let you give them a pedicure without having a complete meltdown. 💅
13. A tube of poultry-flavored Petrodex dog toothpaste that your pup can actually get behind (they deserve pearly whites, too!). Its natural flavor will actually taste good to them, which means you'll no longer have to worry about all that plaque building up on their ~canines.~ 🦷
14. A grooming glove to make your pup feel like they're just getting a relaxing massage and scratch sesh. But in reality, you're actually rounding up all their loose fur so it doesn't cover your furniture and floors.
15. A pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll have you quite literally *raking* out all the dog hair that has interwoven itself with your carpeting and rugs. I have never been so impressed yet disgusted at the same time.
16. A set of tear-stain removing combs to simply and safely remove all that mysterious gunk that accumulates around your pup's eyes.
17. An all-natural healing balm to treat just about any and all skin conditions Fido might experience, including bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, hot spots, burns, surgical wounds, and dry/itchy skin!
18. A wrinkle paste to help clear up wrinkles and prevent them from smelling — which is actually really important for a wrinkly pup's hygiene!!
19. A chlorhexidine shampoo formulated with aloe and ketoconazole to help deodorize their coat (with a lovely cucumber-melon scent) *while* soothing their itchy, irritated skin. It can also even help detangle fur!
20. A pet pro vacuum that's designed to clean stains and eliminate odors on ALL kinds of flooring. The pics speak for themselves!
21. A stain and odor remover that'll magically clean up even the nastiest of accidents. PLUS, it'll make your furniture or carpet smell good, too.
22. Or, a citrus-scented urine remover for the doggo that struggles to hold it in. It's not their fault, so you deserve an easy way to clean up after them. This is that solution.
23. A scratch remover that'll come to the rescue to magically restore all of your beautiful wood doors and flooring from the wrath of your doggo's intense nails.
24. A liquid tartar remover you simply add to their water to help blast away tartar and plaque — because there's no way they're letting you come at them with a toothbrush.
25. A special hair-removing silicone brush specifically designed to rid your car of fur. They might love coming along with you to get a pup cup at Starbucks, but they sure do make a mess!!
