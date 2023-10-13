BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Products From Amazon With Before-And-After Photos That Should Seriously Impress Any Dog Owner

    The level of results you've been searching for.

    by Griffin Gonzales

    1. An eye rinse that reduces irritation and magically removes tear stains (aka those annoying red marks under your pup's eyes).

    A dog with tear stains before and the dog without tear stains after using the product
    Promising review: "I have two Shih-tzus. They had watery eyes and a little tear staining, but this eye solution has worked wonderfully. One drop in their eyes every morning after I’ve cleaned them. At one point I stopped doing it for a while, and my male ended up with a stye, so back to every day." —CG

    Price: $6.64

    2. An ear treatment to keep your pet's ears clean and healthy. It can also help prevent nasty infections and complications down the road that'll undoubtedly result in a hefty bill from your veterinarian.

    Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection, and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try, and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." —Fromal16

    Price: $23.79+ (available in three sizes)

    3. A tub of Musher's Secret paw wax that's a topical ointment formulated with all-natural ingredients to protect your pup's paws from irritants like salt, heat, snow, ice, and hot sand.

    reviewer photo showing their pup&#x27;s paws very damaged and then completely healed after using the paw wax
    If you're worried about finding little paw prints all over your carpeting, don't worry, it's stain free. 🐾

    Promising review: "We love this product, it took a while for our 75-pound Lab to use to it, but now she waits for you to put it on before we walk. Her pads are much softer since we have used Musher's and works great on hot blacktop. We tried the dog booties, but she just pulled them off and chewed on them. Great for camping and hiking also. Thanks for such great product." —Pamela

    Price: $15.99

    4. A pet hair remover that'll help you keep your furniture clean and clear of all the unwanted fur that's been building up for weeks. (OK, months? YEARS??)

    Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs, and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to ChomChom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick, SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these for all of our pet-loving friends." —AnonM

    Price: $29.99

    5. A dog paw cleaning device to make sure your home stays mud- and dirt-free all year long. It might even feel like a luxurious spa treatment for your pup every time you come back from a walk!

    OK, probably not. But even if they *despise* this tool, at the very least it'll help keep your house somewhat clean.

    Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws, and a standard labradoodle puppy who is still very fussy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy, and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking into the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel

    Price: $14.02+ (available in three sizes and eight colors)

    6. And a microfiber cloth to easily wipe away any mud or dirt before they excitedly jump inside your car or home.

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs, so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" —Caitlin

    Price: $22.49 (available in five colors)

    7. Or an allergy supplement that's designed to provide some much needed relief for their allergies and sensitive skin. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great, and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been, which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats, but he eats these every time, so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $29.97

    8. A snout soother to moisturize that crusty nose of theirs and restore it back to its smooth, buttery perfection. They'll be so grateful for their lustrous snout, and you'll be even more grateful to not find nose crusties in your bed.

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended Snout Soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Price: $5.95.

    9. A pet grooming tool with extra-thin, extra-long teeth designed to truly give your pup the blowout of their dreams. It'll also help them shed less! You're both about to be strutting down the street looking like you just left Drybar.

    reviewer photo showing their dogs fur completely brushed out
    Promising review: "This tool really works! We have a Pomsky puppy (Pomeranian/husky) who is 'blowing his winter coat.' I have been cleaning up hair five times per day for two weeks now. Tried this tool, and what a difference it makes. Using it for 30 minutes resulted in combing off the hair. Combed him again the following day and got about one-third of the amount from day one. I think tomorrow's combing will result in over 90% of the loose hair being removed. And it is very obvious the amount of hair on the wood floor has decreased dramatically. Highly recommend you put an old sheet or tarp down before you start and wear old clothes. It is unbelievable just how much fur they shed!" —STS2004

    Price: $14.99

    10. A portable Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner that'll leave you nothing short of *shocked* when it magically restores your furniture right before your eyes. 😲

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to clean my upholstery in my home. We have dogs who rub up against our couches and toddlers who spill, A LOT, so things can get quite messy. This little machine is perfect to clean up spills, or just keep our furniture looking brand spanking new. I could not believe how amazing everything looked after using this, and how disgusting the dirty tank was after I used it. This machine is super simple to use, easy to store, and lightweight enough to easily move from place to place. I love this thing." —Marina B.

    Price: $123.59

    11. A paw soother stick that will help heal dry, cracked, or irritated dog paw pads so they can continue trotting along with no pain. ♫ These paws were made for walkin'... ♫

    Reviewer photo of a before and after of a dog&#x27;s paw looking healthier
    Promising review: "My Doberman had one pad, in particular, that was painfully cracked. He limped constantly. Took him to vet to make sure it was not a knee, shoulder, foot, etc. issue. I tried another product, and it did only so-so. WELL let me tell you after three days of this stuff NO LIMP. One week later NO CRACK. SOLD. Just ordered the set with the protector too." –D Sal

    Price$18

    12. A nail grinder that's a heckuva lot easier to use than traditional clippers. It's also just wayyy less intimidating, so your pup might actually let you give them a pedicure without having a complete meltdown. 💅

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I don’t normally write reviews, but I felt this one warranted one! I have a 6-year-old mini dachshund, and trimming nails has always been rough!! Screaming and biting (from the dog). I’ve tried other nail grinders, and she was terrified of them. I came across this one and thought I’d give it a try. It took only five minutes to do ALL FOUR paws! She held perfectly still and didn’t fight me a single bit!! She even wagged her tail when we were done!! Hallelujah, I think we found the tool for us!!!” –Carrie Cole

    Price: $19.99+ (available in six colors)

    13. A tube of poultry-flavored Petrodex dog toothpaste that your pup can actually get behind (they deserve pearly whites, too!). Its natural flavor will actually taste good to them, which means you'll no longer have to worry about all that plaque building up on their ~canines.~ 🦷

    A dog&#x27;s teeth before and after using the toothpaste
    Promising review: "This toothpaste actually works! Our dog hates getting his teeth brushed, but he can actually somewhat stand it when I brush his teeth with this toothpaste. It’s clear that he enjoys the taste of it because he always wants to lick the toothbrush. I started using this toothpaste for our dogs every day, twice per day, for about one week and then used a dental scraper tool, and nearly all the plaque from their teeth came off. I did NOT have to scrape very hard at all, and was very careful so I didn’t harm their gums." —April

    Price: $10.53 

    14. A grooming glove to make your pup feel like they're just getting a relaxing massage and scratch sesh. But in reality, you're actually rounding up all their loose fur so it doesn't cover your furniture and floors.

    Promising review: "Fantastic dog grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff, but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog grooming glove is the right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" —DSP

    Price: $8.99

    15. A pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll have you quite literally *raking* out all the dog hair that has interwoven itself with your carpeting and rugs. I have never been so impressed yet disgusted at the same time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

    Price: $16.98+ (available in eight styles)

    16. A set of tear-stain removing combs to simply and safely remove all that mysterious gunk that accumulates around your pup's eyes.

    Promising review: "My cockapoo had tear-staining as a pup, but as an adult, he just gets that goop in the corner of his inner eyes. Sometimes I don’t catch the goop fast enough, and it hardens in his muzzle. Even when I do, the goop is slimy and difficult to remove, even with dog wipes. This tool is a miracle! Small, lightweight, and a good value for the price. Just one comb-through and I got the sticky wet goop. A few more comb-throughs and I found eye gunk that was buried in his muzzle. Most importantly, this comb removed the debris without causing any discomfort to my pooch. In fact, he seemed to enjoy it! Just look at the pictures." —Joanna

    Price: $5.95

    17. An all-natural healing balm to treat just about any and all skin conditions Fido might experience, including bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, hot spots, burns, surgical wounds, and dry/itchy skin!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got my puppy a couple of months ago, and he was having some serious skin issues. At first we were trying everything on top of multiple vet visits to see why he was rashing out and scratching insanely (turns out he had a food allergy). With a combo of switching his food AND rubbing NDC’s Organic Skin Soother, he’s back to his normal self. The skin soother was easy to apply, and I could tell it helped relieve my pup. It also has a nice scent to it! I saw great results after three to four weeks." —Ashley C.

    Price: $19.95+ (available in three sizes)

    18. A wrinkle paste to help clear up wrinkles and prevent them from smelling — which is actually really important for a wrinkly pup's hygiene!!

    reviewer photo showing their dogs&#x27; wrinkles
    Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." —K & G

    Price: $18.70

    19. A chlorhexidine shampoo formulated with aloe and ketoconazole to help deodorize their coat (with a lovely cucumber-melon scent) *while* soothing their itchy, irritated skin. It can also even help detangle fur!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I spent over $400 going to the vet trying to figure out what is wrong with his coat, he was losing more and more hair by the day! The pictures posted are after one use. One week later his hair started to grow back and the odor he was exhibiting vanished. It works for dogs with allergies as well and any type of fungal infection." —Elizabeth Malixi

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

    20. A pet pro vacuum that's designed to clean stains and eliminate odors on ALL kinds of flooring. The pics speak for themselves!

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs

    Price: $269.95

    21. A stain and odor remover that'll magically clean up even the nastiest of accidents. PLUS, it'll make your furniture or carpet smell good, too.

    Promising review: "I'm not going to lie — this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

    Price: $19.97

    22. Or, a citrus-scented urine remover for the doggo that struggles to hold it in. It's not their fault, so you deserve an easy way to clean up after them. This is that solution.

    Promising review: "Where has this been my whole life? It took out the odor of dog urine when my puppy got sick and decided she could start peeing on the throw carpet. Our rescue went backward on potty training, but this stuff after a couple of treatments took the smell completely out. I love the smell of oranges so it was pleasant. It didn’t just mask; it removed the stain at its core on my thick shaggy-like carpet I thought I was going to have to throw out. I treated both the top and bottom twice, and the stain and smell are completely gone. I got the bottle first to try it out and then a day later ordered a gallon of the magic." —Jamie

    Price: $19.97

    23. A scratch remover that'll come to the rescue to magically restore all of your beautiful wood doors and flooring from the wrath of your doggo's intense nails.

    reviewer photo showing
    Promising review: "I don't know if I've ever been so satisfied in 20 minutes (don't tell my husband)! Holy crap this stuff is amazing! We have a very old home with all original woodwork and doors. With two excitable dogs, we found ourselves with fairly deep scratches in the doors and I decided to give this a try. OMG it worked instantly! I yelled for my husband to come look and his jaw DROPPED. While the doors aren't 'repaired' per se, at least they look fabulous again." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    24. A liquid tartar remover you simply add to their water to help blast away tartar and plaque — because there's no way they're letting you come at them with a toothbrush.

    Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black, and he had a ton of buildup on his canines. In the photo (above), just imagine everywhere you see slight yellow, instead covered in black and brown gunk and hard plaque. His gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water), you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple of months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously, that's no longer the case. Idk what insane solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now, I don’t have to worry about my picky princess mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." —BaconPancakes

    Price: $9.59+ (available in three sizes)

    25. A special hair-removing silicone brush specifically designed to rid your car of fur. They might love coming along with you to get a pup cup at Starbucks, but they sure do make a mess!!

    Reviewer photo of their car&#x27;s carpets and you can clearly see the pile of fur that the detailer has removed from the carpet
    Promising review: "Bought this with the intention that it would be another fail item. I have a lab who sheds a lot in the summer, and this detailer is a must-have, especially for cars!!!" —Bree Pitkin

    Price$14.95

