Period Pain Negatively Impacts 77% Of Women At Work, Survey Says

In news that won't surprise anyone with a uterus, period pain affects your ability to work, according to 77% of Australian women surveyed in new research published by YouGov today.
But only a third (36%) of the 1,001 women surveyed whose performance was affected by the pain had ever revealed to their employer that this was the case.
Many (43%) of those surveyed lied and pretended their inability to work was due to something else, while 24% just carried on working like the tender-wombed warriors they are.
Around three in 10 (30%) surveyed had to take a short break because of the pain, and nearly two-thirds (63%) either had to go home early (30%) or take a day off (32%).
The most common impact (47%) of period pain was more difficulty in concentrating.
South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan have laws in place allowing women time off work when they are menstruating. Taiwan’s three days off a year for menstrual cramps is the most generous.
The survey found 66% of Aussie women supported similar measures being introduced.
