How Much Do You Know About Women's Sport In Australia?

Brief yourselves.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

There's some evidence that Aussies haven't taken much interest in our female athletes since Cathy Freeman won our hearts and minds at the 2000 Sydney Olympics with that sprint.

Francois Marit / AFP / Getty Images

Half of Aussies still can’t name a current female athlete, and male athletes are still more recognised than their female counterparts, a new study from Commonwealth Bank released on Monday revealed.

So here is a quiz to make sure you're across the basics when it comes to the current players in women's sport Down Under.

  1. 1.

    Which club won the inaugural AFL Women's cup last year?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brisbane Lions
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Adelaide Crows
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Greater Western Sydney Giants
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Collingwood
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Adelaide Crows!

    The inaugural AFLW flag was claimed by the Adelaide Crows with a seven-point win over the Lions in the grand final!

    Adelaide Crows!

  2. 2.

    In which event is Sally Pearson an Olympic gold medallist?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    100-metre hurdles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    400- metre dash
    Correct
    Incorrect
    100- metre long jump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    High jump
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Hurdles!

    She is one of Australia's greatest Olympians and one of the fastest 100m hurdlers in history.

    Hurdles!
    Via AAP

  3. 3.

    Who became the first-ever female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Linda Meech
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Makybe Diva
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Clare Lindop
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Michelle Payne
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Michelle Payne!

    Michelle Payne became the first female to win the Melbourne Cup with her horse Prince Of Penzance, in 2015.

    Michelle Payne!
    Via AAP

  4. 4.

    Which Aussie surfer won the world championship back-to-back for the past two years?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Stephanie Gilmore
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tyler Wright
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Layne Beachley
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kelly Slater
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tyler Wright!

    Stephanie Gilmore might be a six-time world champion surfer but for the past two years Tyler Wright has triumphed, keeping the title in Australia's hands.

    Tyler Wright!
    Via Tyler Wright/Instagram

  5. 5.

    Which sport is expected to launch its first national women's competition this year?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    NRL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    AFL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cricket
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Handball
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    NRL!

    The NRL last month confirmed it will launch a national elite women's rugby league competition in 2018. The NRL Women's Premiership will feature "up to six" teams aligned with NRL clubs.

    NRL!
    Via AAP

  6. 6.

    Which two sports has Ellyse Perry dominated at?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cricket and basketball
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cricket and women's AFL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Soccer and women's AFL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Soccer and cricket
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Cricket and soccer!

    Ellyse Perry is the overachieving darling of women's sport in Australia. The Sydneysider debuted at age 16 on both the national cricket and soccer sides but now focuses on cricket at which she had a stellar year in 2017, winning the inaugural ICC’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in December.

    Cricket and soccer!
    Via AAP

  7. 7.

    Former professional basketballer Erin Phillips is now captain of a team in which sport?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    AFL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Netball
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rugby
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Water polo
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    AFL!

    Is there anything this mother of young twins, basketballer and footy player can't do?!

    AFL!
    Via AAP

  8. 8.

    What remarkable feat did Chloe Esposito achieve?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Became Australia's youngest Olympic gymnast
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Broke an Olympic 100m backstroke record
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Won a gold medal and broke a record for the modern pentathlon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Applied mascara with her mouth closed.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Won gold in the modern pentathlon!

    Winning a gold medal for Australia at the Rio Olympics is a pretty big deal. But when the event involves as many talents as modern pentathlon requires, the feat is particularly impressive. Chloe Esposito ended the contest – which involves fencing, swimming, horse riding, shooting and running – in 12 minutes with 1,372 points, a new Olympic record.

    Won gold in the modern pentathlon!
    Via Getty

  10. 9.

    What was the first woman to officiate an AFL match as a field umpire labelled by a footy club president?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A stupid bitch/dopey moll
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A hopeless ref/moron
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A dickhead/silly cow
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A reprehensible muppet/nuffie
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A dopey moll and a stupid bitch!

    Eleni Glouftsis made history in 2017 when she became the first woman to officiate an AFL match as a field umpire. But Cervantes Tiger Sharks president Dale Simmons said Glouftsis would change her mind on decisions because she was a woman, labelling her a "dopey mole [sic]" and a "stupid bitch" on his public Facebook page.

    A dopey moll and a stupid bitch!
    Via AAP

  11. 10.

    Which Matildas player was named Asia’s best female football player last year?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kyah Simon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lisa de Vanna
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Michelle Heyman
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sam Kerr
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Sam Kerr!

    The mammoth year saw the Matildas ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings, their highest rank ever. The team's breakthrough star Sam Kerr was named Asia's best female player at the annual Asian Football Confederation (AFC) awards last month.

    Sam Kerr!
    Via AAP

  12. 11.

    What is the name of Australia’s women's national rugby league team?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Jillaroos
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Young Divas
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Matildas
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Veronicas
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Jillaroos!

    Australia women's rugby league team, the Jillaroos, successfully defended its Rugby League World Cup title with a 23–16 win over New Zealand in December.

    The Jillaroos!
    Via AAP

  13. 12.

    In which sport did female athletes NOT secure a landmark pay deal in the past two years?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cricket
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gymnastics
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Netball
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cycling
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Gymnastics!

    The South Australian government announced in January riders in the Women’s Tour Down Under will receive the same pay as their male counterparts for the first time. From 2019 the prize pool in the women’s cycling event will increase by $90,000, putting the competition’s prize pool on par with the male event. The initial women’s prize pool had been about $15,000. Last year cricketers secured the biggest pay rise in the history of women's sport in Australia. Female player payments will increase from $7.5 million to $55.2 million. In 2016 the minimum wage for professional netball players was doubled and athletes are entitled to a groundbreaking parental care policy for players with young children.

    Gymnastics!
    Via AAP

  14. 13.

    How many TV viewers did last month's women's Big Bash opener attract?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    19,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    212,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    359,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    629,000
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    More than half a million!

    Not bad!

    More than half a million!
    Via AAP

  15. 14.

    Who is Australia's #1 female tennis player?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ash Barty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Daria Gavrilova
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Samantha Stosur
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Margaret Court
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Ash Barty!

    The 21-year-old started playing tennis when she was just five. She stepped away from the sport in 2014 to briefly pursue a career in cricket, playing for the Brisbane Heat in the women’s Big Bash League. But she's now back on the court at the very top spot!

    Ash Barty!
    Via AAP

  16. 15.

    What is Jess Fox?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A brilliant rugby player
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A record-breaking cyclist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    An amazing canoeist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A standout sprinter
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Olympic canoeist Jess Fox finished off 2017 with a world title, multiple world cup medals, the Canoeist of the Year mantle and the NSW Athlete of the Year award. She is hoping to be at her third Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020,

    Via AAP

  17. 16.

    Who became the first Australian woman to win six medals at a single world swimming championship last year?<br /><br /><br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Emma McKeon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Libby Trickett
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bronte Campbell
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cate Campbell
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Emma McKeon!

    Emma McKeon did so after contributing to a bronze medal in the 4 x 100m medley relay in Budapest. McKeon ended her campaign with four silver and two bronze medals and said her next ambition was to convert at least one of them to gold, particularly in the 200m freestyle.

    Emma McKeon!
    Via AAP

  18. 17.

    Which Australian is the best female moguls skier in the world?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Belle Brockhoff
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lydia Lassila
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Alisa Camplin
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Britt Cox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Britt Cox!

    The 23-year-old enjoyed the most successful winter season for an Australian athlete with seven World Cup victories and a world championship title.

    Britt Cox!
    Via AAP
Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

