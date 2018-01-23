How Much Do You Know About Women's Sport In Australia?

There's some evidence that Aussies haven't taken much interest in our female athletes since Cathy Freeman won our hearts and minds at the 2000 Sydney Olympics with that sprint.

Half of Aussies still can’t name a current female athlete, and male athletes are still more recognised than their female counterparts, a new study from Commonwealth Bank released on Monday revealed.

So here is a quiz to make sure you're across the basics when it comes to the current players in women's sport Down Under.