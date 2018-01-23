How Much Do You Know About Women's Sport In Australia?

There's some evidence that Aussies haven't taken much interest in our female athletes since Cathy Freeman won our hearts and minds at the 2000 Sydney Olympics with that sprint.
Half of Aussies still can’t name a current female athlete, and male athletes are still more recognised than their female counterparts, a new study from Commonwealth Bank released on Monday revealed.
So here is a quiz to make sure you're across the basics when it comes to the current players in women's sport Down Under.
-
1.
Adelaide Crows!
The inaugural AFLW flag was claimed by the Adelaide Crows with a seven-point win over the Lions in the grand final!
-
2.
Hurdles!
She is one of Australia's greatest Olympians and one of the fastest 100m hurdlers in history.
-
3.
Michelle Payne!
Michelle Payne became the first female to win the Melbourne Cup with her horse Prince Of Penzance, in 2015.
-
4.
Tyler Wright!
Stephanie Gilmore might be a six-time world champion surfer but for the past two years Tyler Wright has triumphed, keeping the title in Australia's hands.
-
5.
NRL!
The NRL last month confirmed it will launch a national elite women's rugby league competition in 2018. The NRL Women's Premiership will feature "up to six" teams aligned with NRL clubs.
-
6.
Cricket and soccer!
Ellyse Perry is the overachieving darling of women's sport in Australia. The Sydneysider debuted at age 16 on both the national cricket and soccer sides but now focuses on cricket at which she had a stellar year in 2017, winning the inaugural ICC’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in December.
-
7.
AFL!
Is there anything this mother of young twins, basketballer and footy player can't do?!
-
8.
Won gold in the modern pentathlon!
Winning a gold medal for Australia at the Rio Olympics is a pretty big deal. But when the event involves as many talents as modern pentathlon requires, the feat is particularly impressive. Chloe Esposito ended the contest – which involves fencing, swimming, horse riding, shooting and running – in 12 minutes with 1,372 points, a new Olympic record.
-
-
9.
A dopey moll and a stupid bitch!
Eleni Glouftsis made history in 2017 when she became the first woman to officiate an AFL match as a field umpire. But Cervantes Tiger Sharks president Dale Simmons said Glouftsis would change her mind on decisions because she was a woman, labelling her a "dopey mole [sic]" and a "stupid bitch" on his public Facebook page.
-
10.
Sam Kerr!
The mammoth year saw the Matildas ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings, their highest rank ever. The team's breakthrough star Sam Kerr was named Asia's best female player at the annual Asian Football Confederation (AFC) awards last month.
-
11.
The Jillaroos!
Australia women's rugby league team, the Jillaroos, successfully defended its Rugby League World Cup title with a 23–16 win over New Zealand in December.
-
12.
Gymnastics!
The South Australian government announced in January riders in the Women’s Tour Down Under will receive the same pay as their male counterparts for the first time. From 2019 the prize pool in the women’s cycling event will increase by $90,000, putting the competition’s prize pool on par with the male event. The initial women’s prize pool had been about $15,000. Last year cricketers secured the biggest pay rise in the history of women's sport in Australia. Female player payments will increase from $7.5 million to $55.2 million. In 2016 the minimum wage for professional netball players was doubled and athletes are entitled to a groundbreaking parental care policy for players with young children.
-
13.
More than half a million!
Not bad!
-
14.
Ash Barty!
The 21-year-old started playing tennis when she was just five. She stepped away from the sport in 2014 to briefly pursue a career in cricket, playing for the Brisbane Heat in the women’s Big Bash League. But she's now back on the court at the very top spot!
-
15.
Olympic canoeist Jess Fox finished off 2017 with a world title, multiple world cup medals, the Canoeist of the Year mantle and the NSW Athlete of the Year award. She is hoping to be at her third Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020,
-
16.
Emma McKeon!
Emma McKeon did so after contributing to a bronze medal in the 4 x 100m medley relay in Budapest. McKeon ended her campaign with four silver and two bronze medals and said her next ambition was to convert at least one of them to gold, particularly in the 200m freestyle.
-
17.
Britt Cox!
The 23-year-old enjoyed the most successful winter season for an Australian athlete with seven World Cup victories and a world championship title.
Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.