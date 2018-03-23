This Is Why Abortion Is Such A Divisive Issue In Albury

Share On more Share On more

We Need An Exclusion Zone Right Here Right Now / Via Suppl

A group of politicians, doctors, domestic violence prevention workers and locals will gather in Albury tomorrow to protest the fact that patients entering reproductive health clinics in NSW have been filmed, approached by anti-abortion protesters and asked to reconsider the termination of their pregnancy, handed plastic foetuses and shown disturbing images.

One of the speakers is NSW Labor MP Penny Sharpe who in March last year introduced a bill to create “safe access zones” around clinics and hospitals where abortions are provided, to protect patients and staff from harassment and intimidation. The bill has yet to be voted on.

“In reproductive health clinics across NSW, women are being publicly harassed, threatened and intimidated by groups and individuals who think their behaviour is justified," Sharpe told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

“This behaviour is causing great harm and cannot be justified.”

Tomorrow’s rally has been organised by local activist group We Need An Exclusion Zone Right Here Right Now, whose leader Liz Marmo spends most of her Thursdays (when terminations are available) monitoring the town’s Fertility Control Clinic.

Marmo and her volunteers keep at a distance to respect the privacy of women entering the clinic, and see their role as protecting the patients from harassment and "monitoring" the behaviour of anti-abortion demonstrators.

Dr. David Corbett has been an anaesthetist at the clinic for five years and will speak at the rally.

“These protesters say they stand there in silent prayer, and no-one could argue with that, but the reality is they approach [women] walking in and out and they have been known to go up to patients and tell them that she’s ‘murdering a baby’,” Corbett told BuzzFeed News.

“As doctors we don’t like patients being harassed and we don’t like patients being lied to.

One of the regular picketers also sprays "holy water" along the footpath outside the clinic.



Corbett said once, when his wife collected him from the clinic, she was handed a plastic foetal doll by a protester.

“We have a security guard now who protects the women being buttonholed by the protesters, but we also need the exclusion zones."



The anesthetist said locals were nervous about taking on the protesters as some were considered litigious.



“There is a lot of bluff and bluster about bringing in lawyers and ... I think that scares people a little,” he said.