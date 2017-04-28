This Chart Shows How Much Abortion Costs In Each State

Why are you being charged more than $700 to take $40 pills?

And women in Victoria and South Australia can access free surgical abortions provided by a hospital, while women elsewhere can pay up to thousands of dollars for the same procedure. Get your calculators out because it is time to do the maths and figure out why. Medical Abortions

First things first. Let's begin with medical abortions, which involve taking drugs within the first nine weeks of a pregnancy, after which a surgical termination may be recommended. Surgical abortions can involve fees for an anaesthetist and surgeon, however with medical abortion the two medications required – Mifepristone (RU486) and Misoprostol – can be taken at home in some states.



Mifepristone is an antiprogesterone. Progesterone is necessary to maintain pregnancy in the early stages, so the pill essentially causes the pregnancy to fail.

Misoprostol is taken 36-48 hours later and causes the uterus to squeeze down and expel its contents. A national ban on Mifepristone was lifted in 2006 but no pharmaceutical company successfully applied to import and distribute it in Australia until 2012. Misoprostol was already available for other conditions.

Mifepristone was listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) in 2013. After the PBS discount is factored in an Australian patient pays $38.80 for the two pills as a composite pack called MS-2 Step, however, the total price to have a medical abortion varies hugely in different states and territories.

Telehealth service the Tabbot Foundation provides medical abortions via post to most Australian states for around $250.

Australia's largest abortion provider Marie Stopes International charges more than $700 for the procedure at regional clinics in Rockhampton and Townsville in Queensland's north.

The Tabbot Foundation's medical director Paul Hyland claims Marie Stopes International has a "monopoly" in some areas on Australia's pregnancy termination services and, as it handles both the pharmaceutical and clinical side of the procedure, can set high prices without losing any business. "They keep the prices high where they are the only option, like in Rockhampton and Townsville, but where they do have competition in Canberra and Queanbeyan the prices go down," Hyland told BuzzFeed News. "Why does it cost $715 to give out a pill?" When asked how much MS Health paid for the drug, Marie Stopes responded: "This information is commercial-in-confidence, as is standard practice with any drug sponsor." MS Health sells to wholesalers which then distribute to pharmacies, clinics and hospitals. The company said the fees had to contribute towards salaries; a "wrap around" support service for the patient including counselling; pre-care nursing; 24 hour after care for every procedure; and regulatory costs including national accreditation with the Australian Council of Healthcare Standards (ACHS). Marie Stopes said it had also introduced a $290 (plus the price of medication) telehealth medical abortion option.



Marie Stopes International Australia chief operating officer Jamal Hakim told BuzzFeed News: "We can't compromise on quality, especially in the area we work in, because if anything goes wrong... it becomes front page news." He said he understood why there was a "perception" that Marie Stopes and MS Health had a monopoly over the market. "But at the end of the day we are a not for profit and we are mission driven, but we're not about losses either," he said. "With no margin, there is no mission and we need to be sustainable." Hakim said any "profits in Australia go towards a donation or dividend to our parent entity which supports women globally". Last year Marie Stopes provided $1.3 million from the Australian operation to support projects in the Philippines and Vietnam. Globally, in 2016 Marie Stopes provided 25 million users with contraception and averted 4.8 million unsafe abortions. Surgical Abortions In a study published in January the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health found the average cost across Australia after a Medicare rebate for a medical abortion was $560, and $470 for a surgical abortion before nine weeks gestation.

Surgical procedures at 13 to 19 weeks were on average about $1,500, and late term abortions after 19 weeks were on average around $7,700. In all states, an abortion at the latter stage will usually take place in a hospital due to a foetal anomaly or complication in a wanted pregnancy.

There’s no public list of GPs who provide medical abortions in Queensland. Some charge between about $350 and $600 upfront, plus the cost of the medication. Sometimes a Medicare rebate is possible, sometimes the GP clinic deducts it themselves and just charges the gap. "If you’re anywhere in the middle of the state, you’re going to be travelling for hundreds of kilometres just to get to a provider – any provider – and some women in remote communities have to travel vast distances just for an ultrasound," Kate Marsh from Children by Choice – an organisation promoting women's right to safe, legal abortion – told BuzzFeed News.

"Generally speaking the earlier in pregnancy you are, the more affordable a procedure is, but not everyone recognises, or is able to medically confirm, a pregnancy early, and able to access an appointment at a provider early." In Queensland only one clinic provides surgical abortions between 17 and 19 weeks gestation, and the waiting list for an appointment is a couple of weeks, Marsh said. "There’s also a correlation between women experiencing violence and higher gestation presentation, so the women who are most disadvantaged are those who are living with domestic and/or sexual violence.

"If you’re in a rural or remote location you might have to travel a fair distance for a procedure, which means travel and accommodation costs as well as the cost of taking time away from work, and the logistics of travel and finding someone to look after children."