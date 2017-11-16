New Zealand's New Prime Minister Cheekily Dragged Donald Trump

"OUR PRIME MINISTER IS SHADY AS HELL. I LIVE FOR IT," one Kiwi tweeted.



New Zealand's brand new prime minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed she found just enough time in her "cursory conversation" with United States president Donald Trump to make a joke at his expense.

The 37-year-old prime minister clapped back at Trump last week at the APEC gala dinner in Vietnam when he made a joke about her win at the polls. "He made a side comment that I had upset a lot of people," Ardern, who won the top job just 80 days after she took over as leader of the Labour party, told Sky News. "I think it was in jest over the fact that it was perhaps a surprise win, I can't be sure."

Advertisement

"I pointed out that no-one had marched over my election to office." Ardern said the president did not seem offended by the joke, which referred to the countless marches across the globe in opposition to Trump's leadership. Ardern marched for women's rights in the wake of Trump's inauguration in Auckland.

"We know the power of the collective," she said on the day. Some Kiwis were thrilled at their prime minister's first interaction with Trump

Donald Trump: *about Jacinda Ardern* This lady caused a lot of upset in her country. Jacinda Ardern: No one marched… https://t.co/UhrO5EvChg

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern (far left), reacts to Trump greeting Putin.

John Key: *goes on late night US TV & makes us look like a joke* Bill English: "mphf mmughth spaghetti on pizza"… https://t.co/cLwgo4KN7L

But Ardern seemed more excited about a portrait gifted to her at the conference by Vietnam's prime minister.

PM Jacinda Ardern was given this surprise gift - this fetching portrait - by PM Nguyễn from Vietnam #APEC2017

Ardern isn't the only leader in the region to roast Trump - in July, footage of Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull impersonating the US president was leaked to leaked to a television network. "The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls," Turnbull joked. "We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before. We are winning in the polls, we are."

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.