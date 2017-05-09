A Woman Doused Herself In Petrol Outside Parliament This Morning

Fire emergency crews were called to Parliament House this morning after a female protester doused herself in petrol. #BREAKING - A protester has tried to set herself on fire right behind the Sunrise broadcast outside of Parliament H… https://t.co/WIt2zVteoj — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) ID: 11044578

The woman, known as “Lily” by other protestors, was treated by paramedics on the lawns of Parliament House, in Canberra, where reporters and camera crews are gathered to broadcast coverage on the morning after the federal Budget.

Witnesses told BuzzFeed News the woman doused herself in petrol before being “taken to the ground” by a security officer. Seven Network ID: 11044634

“She’s always out here,” said Cameron Guy who witnessed the incident.



“She’s a lovely woman who is angry at how lawyers are treating parents and children in the legal system.”

According to unionists, who are outside Parliament House protesting about Australian jobs, the woman is well known to officers who patrol the lawns.

A woman had been taken into custody after an “incident occurred this morning on the lawns of Parliament House”, an ACT Policing spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.



“A woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“There are no concerns in relation to public safety.”