A Woman Doused Herself In Petrol Outside Parliament This Morning

The woman, known as “Lily” by other protestors, was treated by paramedics on the lawns of Parliament House, in Canberra, where reporters and camera crews are gathered to broadcast coverage on the morning after the federal Budget.
“She’s always out here,” said Cameron Guy who witnessed the incident.
“She’s a lovely woman who is angry at how lawyers are treating parents and children in the legal system.”
According to unionists, who are outside Parliament House protesting about Australian jobs, the woman is well known to officers who patrol the lawns.
A woman had been taken into custody after an “incident occurred this morning on the lawns of Parliament House”, an ACT Policing spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
“A woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene,” the spokesperson said.
“There are no concerns in relation to public safety.”
