Get Our App!
Only True Ryan Gosling Fans Can Guess Which Movies…
Australia Will Once Again Be Competing In The…
Here’s Some Random Price Hikes In The Budget:…
This Baby Is Weeks Old But Just Made Parliamentary…
We Tried Long Espresso Vs. Energy Shot video
A Woman Doused Herself In Petrol Outside Parliament…
Is This A Butt Plug Or Something Else?
President Trump Has Fired FBI Director James Comey
Europe’s Still Bloody Confused That Australia Is…

A Woman Doused Herself In Petrol Outside Parliament This Morning

“She’s a lovely woman who is angry at how lawyers are treating parents and children in the legal system,” an eyewitness told BuzzFeed News.

Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Fire emergency crews were called to Parliament House this morning after a female protester doused herself in petrol.

The woman, known as “Lily” by other protestors, was treated by paramedics on the lawns of Parliament House, in Canberra, where reporters and camera crews are gathered to broadcast coverage on the morning after the federal Budget.

Witnesses told BuzzFeed News the woman doused herself in petrol before being “taken to the ground” by a security officer.

Witnesses told BuzzFeed News the woman doused herself in petrol before being "taken to the ground" by a security officer.

View this image ›

Seven Network

“She’s always out here,” said Cameron Guy who witnessed the incident.

“She’s a lovely woman who is angry at how lawyers are treating parents and children in the legal system.”

According to unionists, who are outside Parliament House protesting about Australian jobs, the woman is well known to officers who patrol the lawns.

A woman had been taken into custody after an “incident occurred this morning on the lawns of Parliament House”, an ACT Policing spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

“A woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“There are no concerns in relation to public safety.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Everything You Need To Know About The Conspiracy That Justin Bieber Was Caught Shapeshifting Into His "Reptilian Form" While Touring Australia

by Brad Esposito

Connect With AUNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing