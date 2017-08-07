A Refugee Has Died On Manus Island Where He Was Detained By The Australian Government

Share On more Share On more

Detainees said the cause of death was unclear.

BuzzFeed News understands the Iranian man's body was found near the East Lorengau transit centre.

A refugee passed away in #Manus island. He was very sick for long time but Australia did not provide medical treatment for him.

"This guy was mentally ill for a long time; he was thrown in jail instead of hospital," Iranian refugee Amir Taghinia told BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed News has been sent photographs which purport to show the man’s body when it was found.



There was a strong police presence in the area where the body was discovered, another Iranian detainee, who asked not to be named, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Manus province police chief, inspector David Yapu, confirmed the death of a refugee and said a crime scene had been established, The Guardian reported.



The spokesperson for Australia's Department of Immigration and Border Protection said the department was "aware of a death in Lorengau Township".

"PNG authorities are investigating the matter," the spokesperson said.

Refugees detained at the centre last month told BuzzFeed News conditions were "getting worse every day" as food quality deteriorated, they were no longer able to exercise, and many had "no idea" what their chances of resettlement were.