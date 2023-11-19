Even Though Your Pet Is Cute, They Definitely Still Have Some Not-So-Cute Traits And These 26 Products Are Here To Help Solve ‘Em

1. A stain- and odor-eliminating spray designed to release enzymes that break down odors and lift away stains caused by our furry friends. We love you, Biscuit, but.. our carpet doesn't.
It's made with a natural bio-enzymatic formula, so it's safe for both kids and pets!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that offers pet supplies, from cleaners, to treats, grooming tools, toys, and more.
Promising review: "This product has been exactly what I needed to keep my home smelling fresh and clean. This odor eliminator is a true lifesaver for pet owners like me. With three dogs and two cats running around, accidents happen. But thanks to this amazing spray, I no longer have to stress about lingering odors or unsightly stains on my carpets. The color-safe formula ensures that my carpets look as good as new, while the powerful enzymes eliminate even the toughest odors. I love that it's safe for both my pets and my children, giving me peace of mind. The only thing I would suggest for improvement is a slightly stronger odor elimination. But overall, this is the only stain remover I will ever use. It's made my life so much easier and my home so much fresher. Thank you for creating such an incredible product!" —Brooke Hurley
2. An all-natural dog paw wax that creates a barrier between your dog's paws and the ground (because we all know many pups *refuse* to wear those cute pup shoes!). With this, your four-legged bestie is PAWsitively protected from any hot sand, ice build-up, asphalt, or whatever other rough terrain they may encounter during their outings!
This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes that both protect and heal dry and cracked paws, so it's A-OK for when your dog decides to lick! No worries if they lick right away — reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing as well as moisturizing.
Musher's Secret is a third generation, family-owned business from Canada. Their recipe was originally developed for Canadian sled dogs, so they knew it needed to be effective.
Promising reviews: "Musher’s is the only paw balm I will use on my pets. I have tried others and they don’t even compare. When your dogs walk on all kinds of surfaces and have harsh weather, this is a lifesaver for your dog's paws." —Ashely H.
"I've only been using this for two days and I already see a HUGE difference in my Chihuahua's paws. Sometimes, people forget that pavements can get very hot and don't think twice about their dogs' feet. It's pretty hot here now, so I got this to protect my chihuahua's paws. It's odorless, easy to massage into doggy paws, and my dog isn't even bothered by it at all! He doesn't lick it and only smells it out of curiosity then goes off on his merry way. It doesn't get on furniture, carpet, clothes, etc. It dries very fast. It smoothed out the cracks and dryness on his paws. As a bonus, he also loves being massaged when I'm applying it." —Charmmy
3. And a plant-based skin balm infused with sweet almond oil, coconut oil, and cocoa butter that help heal and relieve skin irritation so that you can help your pup finally say goodbye to those hot spots.
This balm is safe for your dog to lick and encouraged to be used one to three times daily for best results. It helps to distract them with a treat or their favorite toy if they tend to get the wiggles when you apply topical creams on them. Or try this one in stick form!
Natural Dog Company is a small, family-run business located in Loveland, Colorado.
Promising reviews: "My dogs get itchy feet from allergies, so this stuff is a lifesaver, and knowing it’s natural is good to know!" —Allie H.
"This is seriously the best stuff I have ever bought for my dog. It will clear up the worst skin irritation I've ever found on my dogs. I cannot get over it! Any time my dog has a hot spot or is licking themselves in an itchy area, I put this on and it's cleared within DAYS. One of my dogs even enjoys when I put it on them because it provides instant relief. Legit miracle cream." —Megan
4. Allergy and immune support soft chews that claim to support immune function and combat seasonal allergies caused by those pollen-releasing plants that tend to be low to the ground where your dog loves to walk, lay, and play.
Be sure to talk to your vet before adding a supplement to your dog's routine.
Promising review: "These things are amazing!!! I have a 14-year-old Pomeranian, and he has had horrible allergies for his entire life. I went through the testing and shots, all to no effect. I have tried tons of different products and meds, changed foods, etc. and nothing worked. After just a few weeks of these, his itching reduced by probably 90 percent!! I was amazed!! After years of fighting his allergies, this product was a lifesaver!! He still itches a little, but not the constant non-stop whining, itching, chewing and secondary skin infections anymore. I love it. I will keep using it. Oh, and he loves the taste. Thanks!!!" —Daina Dowdy
5. A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if the claws tend to come out when you try to get your two cats to get along. Or maybe one of them is a little FURious that there's now another feline in the house. This diffuser releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to calm your cats down AND encourage social acceptance of each other. Just plug it into your wall and voilà!
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "This diffuser has been a lifesaver for our home. My boyfriend and I moved in together, bringing our cat boys together. They were never able to be together peacefully before. I’d say within a weeks time we could leave them home alone with no worries. We let them meet face to face on day three of the plug-ins and the rest was history. They’re best friends a month later! We haven’t had any issues with the diffusers, the aggression of the two cats has completely calmed down." —Elexis
6. A ChomChom pet hair remover that picks up all your fur baby's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across any surface. It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
When you’re done, press the button, open the remover, empty it out, and it's ready to use again!
Promising review: "For all pet owners out there, this is an absolute game-changer! After trying countless hair removers, my expectations were low, but this brush blew me away. Dealing with my dog and cat's shedding has been a constant struggle, especially with my cat leaving hair all over my comforter. I used to spend at least 10 minutes each morning with a tape roller, but not anymore! This magical brush effortlessly glides back and forth on any surface, removing pet hair like nothing else I've tried before. The brush is incredibly well-made and sturdy, giving me the confidence that it will last long. However, I'm so impressed that I'm planning to get another one as a backup, just in case. Thanks to this brush, I've regained eight precious minutes every morning! It's been a lifesaver during shedding seasons. I'm beyond grateful to have stumbled upon this gem! If you have furry pets, don't hesitate – this brush is a must-have!" —Tifany F.
7. And a rubber broom because it attracts pet hair from your carpet like a magnet and has an adjustable handle and a built-in squeegee. This bad boy may reveal to you the color that your carpet should *actually* be.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full FURemover broom review for more deets."
Promising review: "This thing works like a charm! It very easily gathers fur and hair out of carpet. We currently have a total of three dogs and four cats living at our house and this has been a lifesaver when it comes to cleaning up their fur. It is especially handy for carpeted stairs. I have had it for over a year now and I still haven’t had any issues out of it. I highly recommend this product. I also figured out that it can be used to scrub rugs when you are power washing them." —Sara
8. A double-sided brush that I like to call the FURminator. It lets you safely remove knots and tangles in your fur baby's coat with its sharp, fine-rounded teeth on one side and gently removes loose hair, dander, and dirt with its curved, smooth edge on the other. This will finally let me stop feeling like a bad dog mom when looking at my pup's coat and asking, "How did I let it get this far??"
This other comb is also great for targeting specific tangles and for smaller dogs with no undercoat!
Promising review: "We just adopted a 3-year-old long haired German Shepherd from the shelter. Poor girl has never been groomed and her undercoat was a mess! I called the groomers but they can't get her in for a week so I booked the appointment and ordered this brush in the meantime. I spend about 15 mins each morning brushing her with this and it's made a world of difference! I could fill a garbage bag with the amount of hair it's removed. It doesn't seem to pull too hard or hurt her which is great! It's very easy to use, easy to remove the hair as you go. It's been a lifesaver!" —Melissa Johnston
9. A double-layered litter mat because it catches and traps litter with its unique honeycomb design so that it stays where it's supposed to instead of scattering everywhere. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can. Either way — no more being afraid to walk barefoot near your feline baby's litter station!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone more. This mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "This is such a lifesaver! So easy to clean, we just shake it out and throw it in the washer and then in the dryer. It keeps all of the kitty litter off of our floor and I didn’t realize how much it catches, until I shook it all out. You can’t even see it until you go to empty it. What did I do before I ever had this?" —Cynthia Eakins
10. A waterproof car seat cover that can be converted to both hammock style and car bench style with its anti-skid zipper. You'll finally be able to protect your freshly-cleaned seats from your furry friend, who just got done living his best life splashing through salt water and rolling in the sand.
It also has nonslip backing, adjustable headrest anchors, seat anchors, trunk cargo liner, and two seatbelts openings to keep your pup in place.
Promising review: "This thing is a lifesaver! I hike a lot with my dogs and they love swimming and tromping through all terrains. They are also quick to roll in anything they can find —dead or digested— and this cover has SAVED MY CAR. It is waterproof and easy to clean. It is even easier to install. I loved it so much I bought a second and a third for my sister’s and mom’s cars. I have had other backseat covers before, but they were thin and came in cheesy prints. This one is black, which matches my car’s interior, and is nicely quilted. I would rate this 100 stars if I could." —Katie G.
11. And a backseat dog zipline to keep your energetic pup in place (while still letting them stick their head out the window!) for those of us with dogs that just love to hop up into the front seat with us, as if we're not already distracted enough trying to figure out where the heck we're going.
This zipline works for dogs of all sizes and easily adjusts to fit most cars!
Promising reviews: "This is a lifesaver. My dog jumped out of the window while the car was moving and this is the only thing that kept him attached and not able to fully jump out." —Taylor
"I loved how my little dog could move left to right to see out either window without harm to himself. I also feel very confident with his safety back there if there is a sudden stop. He really enjoys his ride and I feel great that he is protected. I highly recommend this zipline." —Velma Jones
12. An all-natural nose balm with ingredients like shea butter and chamomile that help moisturize and repair dryness on that overexposed part of their snout that is not protected by fur. This is like your dog's equivalent to the Chapstick you just HAVE to carry with you everywhere you go. Your dog will love this if he NOSE what's good for him!
Natural Dog Company is a small, family-run business located in Loveland, Colorado.
Promising review: "We bought this medicine for our dog because his nose was really cracked and scary looking. Our dog is very uneasy with anybody touching his nose but we distracted him with a treat and was able to apply a good amount to the tough and cracked area every so often. It took about a week and a half but his nose has improved 1,000%. It seriously looked like it was going to fall off before but now it's smooth and flat and I know my dog is much happier now. Thank goodness for this product. A lifesaver." —Yvette
13. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray made with aloe vera and oat flour to moisturize your cat's dry skin and reduce redness and flakiness. Simba's coat will soon be soft, shiny, and free of dander!
Promising reviews: "My fat kitty has problems reaching to clean himself. This stuff has been a lifesaver. He is so much cleaner, his coat is shiny, and so much less dandruff!" —Jody Short
"We have a senior tuxedo kitty with excessive dandruff. We added several humidifiers in the house and tried using the dander wipes, but it really didn't have much of an effect. We also tried adding salmon oil to his diet, which also didn't seem to make a difference. This spray really did the trick though! I'm amazed and wish I had tried it sooner! Even after one use we could see a major difference. We just spray it all over his back and brush it through, twice daily, and the dandruff is pretty much gone! He loves to get brushed and will actually turn his back toward us now when he sees us holding the Burt's Bees bottle, as if he knows it's time to get brushed haha. Highly recommend trying this if you have a cat with excessive dandruff." —CRYSTAL
