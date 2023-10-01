35 Personal Care Products You’ll Want To Add To Your Daily Routine

1. A TikTok-famous bottle of Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence that soothes and rejuvenates your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It also gives your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 33,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
2. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment, which works its magic in eight (!!!) seconds to give dull-looking hair a dose of shine and silkiness. It'll probably make you want to do a dramatic hair flip every eight seconds, and we wouldn't mind it at all.
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Practically NO effort required. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel
Get it from Amazon for $8.74.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" that has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A non-comedogenic CeraVe salicylic acid body wash so that you can finally break up with those scabs and keratosis pilaris bumps. With hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this gently cleanses and exfoliates your skin.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A bottle of widely popular Bio-Oil multiuse skincare oil with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils to help fade scars and stretch marks while helping your skin retain moisture and achieve a more even tone. One reviewer even compares this stuff to sorcery.
But just remember, scars and stretch marks are totally normal!
Promising review: "This is by far the BEST skincare I have found. I have sun-damaged skin and it has helped more than anything I have used. If used as directed it will not only fade scars, it will also fade spots. I use this twice daily and have been using for probably a year now and see a remarkable difference in my skin's appearance. I use instead of lotion, as it absorbs really well." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. An OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream so you can properly flaunt the curls that we all envy. This miracle cream gives you ultra-soft curls and moisturizes them to boost their shine. Bouncy spirals of hair without the need to style with heat? Yes, please.
And bonus! This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system, making it super gentle on your gorgeous curls.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal says, "My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling."
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly over the years and have loved this on all hair styles." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
7. A hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rearview mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. And a CeraVe eye cream because don't you just love it when everyone points out how tired you look? This hydrates and repairs your undereye's delicate skin barrier with three essential ceramides so that you can say "see ya" to those dark circles.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product daily for about three months and my dark undereyes look 10x better. I’ve used a lot of different products on Amazon that are supposed to help with dark circles, but never had much luck in seeing a difference. However, since using this cream, it’s been a game changer. I apply it at night before bed, which seem to help with puffiness when I wake up the next morning. I’m by no means a dermatologist, but I feel like this is the best product for me as a 25-year-old man. It’s a small tube, but it lasts a long time. For the price point and the results I’ve gotten, you can’t go wrong!" —Neko
Get it from Amazon for $14.20.
9. A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes to help stop hyperhidrosis, nervous sweating, and hormonal sweating from ruining a good day. Give your pits a swipe of this before bed, wash in the morning, and enjoy going about your activities free of sweat (and sweat stains!).
Apply it every seven days! This is STRONG so if you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first.
Promising review: "For anyone who might be skeptical, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks and it is life changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat. I was sweating through my shirt on my back — BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A fast-acting shoe spray with a fresh peppermint and eucalyptus formula that won't just mask the odor in your favorite Nikes — it'll eliminate and prevent it. Spray it directly into your shoes or right onto your feet!
Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." —Chicago, IL
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
11. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterward. Its low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea-tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
It's dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the pH of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the pH of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $7.70.
12. An I Dew Care dry shampoo to trick people into thinking it most definitely has not been a week since you last washed your hair. This is infused with biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder and comes with a conveniently attached puff so that you can dab, dab, dab away all that excess oil and grease to instantly add some volume back into your hair.
Pro tip: apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in five styles).
13. Mighty Patch's super popular pack of pimple patches (try saying that five times fast) that you'll be satisfied to peel off your skin as you see all the gunk they pulled out overnight. No picking or pinching needed. Oh, and they have over 96,000 five-star reviews!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!"
Promising review: "I am a 40-something woman who still gets pimples. I tried a wide swath of pimple patches. These are the best. Like the goldilocks of patches — some were very adherent but took off skin to remove, some fell off very quickly — these are just right. And they work. They reduce the inflammation and keep gunk from getting in. They also keep you from picking at the zit. My teenage daughter also uses them and they work for her. I have very fair skin and she is much darker and they seem to blend nicely with both skin tones." —K. Dahl
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
14. A TikTok-famous VieBeauti eyelash growth serum you can apply to your lashes daily to help them become longer and stronger within just a few weeks. You'll be resisting the urge to flutter your lashes like a cartoon character every time your S.O. walks by in no time.
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I’ve seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer and I wear way way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don’t see results instantly, but I’m glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $24.63 (available in two colors and also as an eyebrow growth serum).