I Know It Sounds Extreme, But These 46 Kitchen Products Are Actual ~Lifesavers~

1. A cute lil' mini rice cooker that is designed to get you perfect, hot rice — aka the most versatile dish base ever — in less than 20 minutes! Reviewers rave about how consistent the end results are, so never end up burning your rice and having to make that emergency Thai food order ever again🤷♀️.
Plus, it's got PFOA-free nonstick coating, makes up to two cups of rice, and includes a rice measuring cup, serving spatula, and recipe book.
Promising review: "I love this rice cooker. I've used it a dozen times. It cooks rice so fast. I use the small cup they provide, fill the rice to the top, and then add two of the same small cups of water. Hit the cook button and go on to do other things. When it's done it's on warm. I don't add any butter or salt, the rice is cooked perfectly. The pot is nonstick, so very easy to clean up. Highly recommend." —DRG
Another promising review: "I wasn't expecting much for such a low-priced appliance. I'm glad I gambled on it — what a surprise that this cute little rice cooker performs exactly as it's advertised. It cooks rice perfectly, keeps it warm for as long as you want, and cleanup is a breeze!!!! It's so little that at first you can't believe it could make so much. Definitely get this if you're cooking for one or two." —Julie S.
2. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer with a design that lets you de-clutter your kitchen drawers and neatly display all your silverware so you finally know where that spoon went. It has over 9,000 5-star ratings and is especially perfect for small kitchens!
Promising review: "I literally never knew a product like this existed but I'm so glad I found it. This is such a space saver! I couldn't fit half of the things I currently can now that I have this. My previous utensil drawer organization was side by side instead of stacked. With this item, I have so much more space and can fit so much more! No more having items in cups or little boxes on the counter! And the blue color is gorgeous, my favorite. 10/10 would recommend to anyone." —Serafina Mendoza
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention. 😬 It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
4. A large Cuisinart food processor that will amaze you with how effortlessly it chops, slices, and shreds all kinds of ingredients — especially if you always dread the amount of time it'll take to prep your meal. With this, you'll be dippin' into that salsa in no time flat.
If you're wondering whether it's worth shelling out money for this, keep in mind it has a whopping 14-cup capacity, so if you really hate chopping vegetables, this will hold a garden's worth. It also includes a spatula, instruction manual, and recipe booklet.
Promising review: "This food processor is a beast! Forget wasting time chopping and dicing. You can even put cheese in here. I'm glad I got the large. I cook a lot and it really has helped me save time while making dinner. It's expensive, but totally worth it. I'm buying another for my parents!" —Tori Powell
5. A miraculous veggie chopper with four interchangeable blades that slice and chop your fruits and veggies for you. It cuts down your food prep time by a LOT, making it a huge relief for when you have guests coming over and you didn't know making stir fry could take that long.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper that was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
6. A pack of oven liners made of nonstick material that'll prevent your dinner's overflow from creating a sticky, frustrating mess on the floor of your oven. This way, you can just remove the liner at the end of the night to rinse it off instead of having to get on your knees and scrub your oven clean.
Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." —Kindle Custommer
7. A handheld milk frother if you spend so much money at Starbucks, the baristas are starting to learn your name. 😬 This lets you curate your own rich, creamy foam in seconds so that you can enjoy caramel macchiatos and other foamy cups of joy from the comfort of your own home (and with probably twice the amount of money in your bank account than usual).
Promising review: "Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too. Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." —N Duong
8. A charming macrame produce hammock to store your colorful fruits up and off of your prep space so that you're no longer confined to one corner of your counter space when dicing up your tomatoes. TBH, who wouldn't want something that works as both a space-saver and a lovely home decor piece?
San Diego-based small biz Knapp's Knots is pretty much any macrame lover's dream — in addition to their popular produce baskets, they make beautiful shelves, plant hangers, and wall decor.
Promising review: "I hated having a pile of fruit on my countertops. Bowls and baskets were always too big or small and taking up precious counter space. This is the perfect, cute and functional solution! I was able to screw in the hooks by hand — quick and easy installation." —Taylormschulte
9. A dishwasher magnet that you'll want if you've ever experienced the horror of watching your roommate put dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher. Easily switch this little gadget to "clean" or "dirty" so that everyone in the household is in the loop, and no one has to get the ~bombastic side eye~.
Promising review: "What took them so long?? Every household should have one of these. Does your partner point to the dishwasher and ask you, "Hey, are these good?" Mine did, almost daily. Not anymore, though! A breeze to install (our dishwasher is magnetic, but I'm really glad it came with adhesive pads — someday when we move, if we need them we have them!), and even though I bought it (mostly) as a joke, I use the heck out of it. Slides easily when it needs to." —Andrea Braun
10. And a pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher, which probably ends up on your dishes (yikes). It'll replace those rancid odors with a subtle, lemony scent and return your dishwasher to its squeaky clean state.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
Another promising review: "Just get them. Changed the way my 20-year-old dishwasher works. Much cleaner dishes and the interior is like new. First time you use it, run it empty with just the cleaner. I didn't realize how much mold and ickiness it got out of my machine." —drpicard
11. An instant-read thermometer that'll act as your little helper to keep you from ending up with a drier-than-the-desert cake. Use it with meats and other desserts as well so that they're baked to *chef's kiss* perfection.
I sincerely hope you'll never have to suffer through a burnt steak ever again (the same goes for anything that's too raw as well), and using an instant-read thermometer is the best way to monitor the cooking process along the way and ensure your food is at its safest — and most delicious — temperature. This one might not be quite as durable as the pricier options on the market, but it's much more affordable and will cover any basic cooking needs — just don't leave it in the oven, like one reviewer did!
Promising review: "I like to make jam, and since moving to Denver I've had trouble accurately adjusting my recipes for the altitude. Things were coming out too soft (but still delicious!). This was a small investment that is making all the difference; I just cook to temperature now rather than time. I've made several batches and it is accurate, cleans up easily, and is sturdy and easy to use." —Jen P
12. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker so that you don't have to subject yourself to the patience it takes to wait around for water to boil. This cooker will satisfy your spaghetti craving in just 12–13 minutes! You'll be slurpin' up those yummy noodles like you're in Lady and the Tramp in no time.
It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.
Promising review: "I love pasta, but I hate *making* pasta. Too many pots, pans, strainer, cleanup, etc. Forget it. And after a long day at work when I am craving pasta, all I want to do is eat right away. This pasta cooker cooked pasta better than I have ever cooked pasta in my life. I am Italian, so as you can imagine I have eaten (and made myself) a LOT of pasta. This product is a game changer. It was extremely easy to use, cooked quickly, and it came out PERFECTLY. Not over cooked, a little al dente, but not firm. Perfection. Now I have no excuse not to cook pasta for myself (and my husband) practically every day. BUY THIS. It will change your life." —Hope Lanza
13. An Oxo corn peeler, because the main downside to the joy that is eating corn is having to those annoying threads out from your teeth. With this, you can easily slide those kernels off, which is much easier (and much safer!) than trying to use a knife and risk losing a finger.
Promising review: "I didn't have high expectations for this corn cob peeler, but saw the good reviews so thought I would give it a chance. I am amazed. I can peel an ear of corn in seconds. As a child, I remember how my mom would peel off the corn and freeze it for year round corn. She would work her fingers to the bone. How great this would be for people who can or freeze corn. I noticed the blade is razor sharp, so I am being very careful with cleaning and storage. Highly recommended!" —Flossygirl
