I Know It Sounds Extreme, But These 46 Kitchen Products Are Actual ~Lifesavers~

Plus, it's got PFOA-free nonstick coating, makes up to two cups of rice, and includes a rice measuring cup, serving spatula, and recipe book.

Promising review: "I love this rice cooker. I've used it a dozen times. It cooks rice so fast. I use the small cup they provide, fill the rice to the top, and then add two of the same small cups of water. Hit the cook button and go on to do other things. When it's done it's on warm. I don't add any butter or salt, the rice is cooked perfectly. The pot is nonstick, so very easy to clean up. Highly recommend." —DRG

Another promising review: "I wasn't expecting much for such a low-priced appliance. I'm glad I gambled on it — what a surprise that this cute little rice cooker performs exactly as it's advertised. It cooks rice perfectly, keeps it warm for as long as you want, and cleanup is a breeze!!!! It's so little that at first you can't believe it could make so much. Definitely get this if you're cooking for one or two." —Julie S.

Get it from Amazon for $22.34+ (available in eight colors).