32 Products To Help With All Those “Embarrassing” Bodily Functions That You Forget Everyone Else Has Too

1. A manual "flossing" toothbrush that has thin bristles, which help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help with cavities and give you a minty clean feel. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries — reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
2. Plus, a stainless-steel tongue scraper because, trust me, your tongue has more gunk on it than you think. This useful tool lets you scrape it allll off and effectively helps freshen up your breath. It works so well, one reviewer even says they can now taste specific flavors they've never detected before!
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
3. And an alcohol-free oral rinse if you have good oral hygiene but want your minty fresh breath to last all day. This rinse works instantly to target and fight bad breath germs for up to 24 hours. Some reviewers claim it has also helped reduce tonsil stones and prevented new ones from forming.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Amber Usher says about it: "I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty."
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
4. A powerful callus remover because it only takes one "before and after" pic to prove that it works wonders on those rough, dry areas that can develop on your feet. Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber. This is the *perfect* addition to your next self-care day.
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." –Amazon Customer
5. A keloid remover in case your new piercing came with an unexpected (and unwanted) bumpy little friend that won't stop growing. 🙃 This'll help heal and reduce it so that everyone can focus on your cute new bling instead.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
6. An ear-washing bottle, which is a *much* better alternative to cotton swabs and will finally give you that ~clean ear~ feeling. Simply insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and watch as all those icky nuggets get flushed out!
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
7. Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream infused with powerful ingredients like calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins to stop flimsy nails from breaking and making you re-start your nail growth journey. Your nails will grow to be so strong and beautiful, you might even consider a career in hand modeling.
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
8. A noncomedogenic CeraVe salicylic acid body wash so that you can finally break up with those scabs and keratosis pilaris bumps. With hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this gently cleanses and exfoliates your skin.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
9. Or an organic antifungal body wash that's sure to give you a spa-like feel and smell. It's enriched with many natural ingredients like eucalyptus, dandelion, and horsetail to help wash away bacteria and relieve itchiness and odor.
Derma-nu is a family-owned small business based in Clearwater, Florida.
Promising review: "I have always had a jock itch problem in hot weather. This antifungal wash has cleared all that up. Also works on heat rash and chafing. I can't praise this soap enough." —John O.
10. An exfoliating scrub mitt you can use in the bath or shower to achieve that ~buttery soft~ skin. It helps you gently lather off dead skin and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. The best part? You can get specific about the exfoliation pressure, since it's on your own hand! Reviewers say it works wonders for ingrown hairs and also to remove spray tan.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" —Kindle Customer. g'ma
11. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that works like magic to eliminate excess oil and mattify your skin as you roll it around your face. As someone with skin that's always making me look like a glazed donut (not in a cute way, trust me 🙃), I appreciate this wonderful little tool.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on tiktok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
12. A nonaerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo for tricking people into thinking it most definitely has not been a week since you last washed your hair. This is infused with biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder and comes with a conveniently attached puff so that you can dab, dab, dab away all that excess oil and grease to instantly add some volume back into your hair.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
