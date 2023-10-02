33 Cleaning Products That Will Be Your Partners In Grime

1. A weekly Wet & Forget shower cleaner to rid your shower of soap scum, grime, and body oils without all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent. Just spray it on, let it sit overnight, rinse, and you're all set!
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
2. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. Or an all-natural scour paste made with baking soda, castile soap, and natural oils — you know those hidden spots in your home that you've been avoiding because you know they've been neglected for far too long? This stuff works on your tile, sink, stovetop, bath, and just about any surface!
Humble Suds is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy has to say about it: "I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in a plastic and glass container).
4. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp, because cleaning the toilet can get a little 🤢 disgusting. With these gel discs, all you gotta do is stamp one under the rim of your toilet bowl, and it'll help you keep that limescale and those dreaded toilet rings away. No touching or scrubbing any part of it! Just continuous, flush-activated freshness that lasts up to 12 days.
Promising review: "I love these things and I'm not going to do without them ever again! I have terribly hard water which leaves orange stains in my toilet after just a few days. Once I got the line scale removed (I suggest a toilet pumice stone), I started using one of these about every 7 or 8 days. It has a nice light scent and the lime scale absolutely has not returned!" —Karen Ryan
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.49 (also available as a 24-pack).
5. And a miraculous pumice stone that's here to save the day when it comes to deep cleaning those stubborn toilet rings, which are the bane of your existence. Just wet the stone, gently scrub, and watch as those stubborn stains disappear!
Promising review: "Wow, after 10 years in our house I had pretty much given up on getting our toilets looking nice again. You have kids who forget to flush? I thought I'd have a nasty-looking toilet for the rest of time...until I discovered this tool! Holy wow, when I tell you that I have spent HOURS trying to clean the toilet before (with no results) and this thing made it SPARKLING WHITE in less than five minutes, I'm not joking! Never again will I settle for toilet rings or stained toilet bottoms. This tool will do the job for you — just scrub and it's gone!" —Lilac28
Get it from Amazon for $11.55 (also available in multipacks).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in two sizes).
7. A set of cleaning K-Cups — just what your single-serving coffee maker needs! It flushes out all of the residue that's been making your morning coffee taste...weird (as if Monday mornings aren't hard enough 🙄). Pop one in and brew as if you were making your go-to hot drink, then brew again without the cup to rinse it out. Now all that's left to do is *sips coffee* ~enjoy~.
No wiping or scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available as a 12-pack).
8. A water-based spot remover so that you can stop looking the other way every time you pass by that one carpet stain (you know the one). Just give that stain a spritz and it'll lift it right off — no rinsing or vacuuming required!
Promising review: "If you are ever thinking you might need this, TRUST ME you do! My 2-year-old threw up chocolate milk on our cream carpet. It was a complete disaster. I tried everything and nothing even made a dent in it, until this. It’s also scentless, which was great because I got the stain up right before my little girl’s bedtime. TOP NOTCH!" —Jillian Hastings
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. Or a nontoxic carpet cleaning solution you can use with your vacuum to remove those seemingly impossible stains and leave your carpet with a delightfully minty scent. This is especially useful if your floor has suffered through too much abuse from your pet.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
10. An effective mold and mildew remover that will give you results that'll both delight and embarrass you. (Because how in the world can a shower get that dirty??) All you gotta do is let it sit for seven to eight hours as it sticks to the grout grime and buildup, wipe away, and voila!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. Or an instant mold and mildew stain remover spray, because who's got the time for the hard labor that comes with scrubbing that grime off of the patio furniture? This'll blast away it away for you and remove mold and mildew from wood, concrete, brick, and just about any surface!
Promising review: "It rains almost everyday during the Summer in Florida. By the end of Summer, my cool deck was green with mold around the perimeter. I was about to pay to have someone power wash my deck but found RMR-86 on Amazon. I purchased a bottle and sprayed all the areas that had mold and mildew. RMR-86 started working within minutes right before my eyes. It was like magic! I'm definitely getting more." —Marie Moore
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).
12. A hard-water stain remover if your toilet, shower head, and tub aren't quite giving you the reflective shine your bathroom deserves. This'll clear those cloudy surfaces right up!
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available as a multipack).