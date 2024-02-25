38 Products That Will Earn *And* Keep Their Place In Your Cleaning Routine

1. A mighty Better Life all-purpose cleaner that effortlessly removes scuff marks, spills, streaks, and grease that seem to manifest themselves onto your glass windows and other surfaces. Use it on your walls, floors, countertops, sink, and basically anywhere else in your home!
Promising review: "I purchased this to test, as I had heard good things about it. I am not disappointed! I have run a toxin free cleaning business for 20 years and this is the best cleaner I’ve tested in that time. It cuts through even cooked on grease like nobody’s business, just give it a few minutes to work it’s magic. Soap scum and hard water stains are not a problem. I will test it on mirrors at home, and if they come out as shiny and streak free as everything else I’ve tried it on, I’m a customer for life." —Katherine
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.71+ (available in four sizes and three scents).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (available in three quantities).
3. A wildly popular Lysol power clinging gel — it'll take all the elbow grease out of your cleaning process. This thick clinging gel boasts over 56,000 5-star ratings and coats the entire bowl, cutting through your nastiest stains to give you a glistening toilet worthy of being in a commercial.
Promising review: "TL;DR: Ultimate toilet cleaner, battles tough water lines, no scrubbing needed, beware of faux chrome contact. This toilet cleaner is like the superhero of bathroom cleaning products – a lone warrior in the battle against stubborn water lines and rings. Just a quick squirt under the rim, and it's like watching magic in motion. The cleaner cascades down, coating every inch of the bowl, waging war on grime and stains. The best part? You can say goodbye to the backbreaking scrubbing. A gentle swirl with a brush, and voila – a sparkling clean toilet with zero effort. If you're on the hunt for a toilet cleaner that packs a punch without the need for elbow grease, this is your knight in shining armor." —Chicago Dan
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $4.30.
4. And a miraculous pumice stone that's here to save the day when it comes to deep cleaning those *extra* stubborn toilet rings, which are the bane of your existence. Just wet the stone, gently scrub, and watch as those tough stains disappear!
Promising review: "Wow, after 10 years in our house I had pretty much given up on getting our toilets looking nice again. You have kids who forget to flush? I thought I'd have a nasty-looking toilet for the rest of time...until I discovered this tool! Holy wow, when I tell you that I have spent HOURS trying to clean the toilet before (with no results) and this thing made it SPARKLING WHITE in less than five minutes, I'm not joking! Never again will I settle for toilet rings or stained toilet bottoms. This tool will do the job for you — just scrub and it's gone!" —Lilac28
Get it from Amazon for $11.45 (also available in multipacks).
5. A set of cleaning K-Cups — just what your single-serving coffee maker needs before it's time for dessert! It flushes out all of the residue that's been making your coffee taste a little... weird. Pop one in and brew as if you were making your go-to hot drink, then brew again without the cup to rinse it out. Now all that's left to do is *sips coffee* ~enjoy~.
No wiping or scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available as a 12-pack).
6. A pack of bottle cleaning tablets so your family won't be grossed out by your stained mugs that you’ve had since college. The best part? It takes almost no effort on your part! Simply fill your bottle with warm water, drop in a tablet, let it fizz for 15–30 minutes, rinse, and kiss those coffee stains goodbye.
Check out BuzzFeed Shopping's Bottle Bright deep dive for more info!
Promising review: "Despite being diligent and rinsing my bottles out, they do tend to accumulate funky color, slight odor, etc. and generally just get gunkier over time. I heated up a pot of water, filled a few bottles, dropped one of these into each, and 15 minutes later most were sparkling clean, good as new. A few of the worst needed to be left a few hours/overnight, but in every case these pills worked magic. I also tried one just for kicks on my stainless steel lined coffee pot, over five years of daily use with filtered water, monthly descaling process, etc. but still showing browning inside, and one pill cleared all the stains away." —C Stevens
Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99.
7. A cooktop cleaner to trick your guests into believing that you most definitely keep up with your "weekly" stove cleanings. This kit includes a bottle of cleaner, a sponge, and a scraper so that you've got everything you need to get that stove looking squeaky clean.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. My rental apartment has a white glass cooktop and it gets nasty even if you use very clean pots and pans on it. Before I found this stuff, I thought that for sure I would lose a big chunk of my security deposit, but I have yet to encounter a stain that this stuff cannot remove. Sometimes it takes a couple of tries alternating between the paste and the razor scraper, but even the most stubborn burned-on, carbonized food bits always come off." —Max
Get a set with four cleaning pads from Amazon for $11.48 (availabe in two sizes).
8. A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser — you know those greasy stains on your stovetop that you thought you were stuck with? Nope, no match for this stuff. Its fast-acting foaming formula cuts right through grease and makes that stove look brand-new.
It's safe for use on tile, ceramic, and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!
Promising reviews: "I moved into a new apartment in September, and the kitchen was full of grease stains on the floor, floorboards, walls, and cabinets. They must have been there for a long time, since I was never able to get them up. I tried every type of cleaning solution, brush, sponge, wipe, you name it. The second I used this product on the stains they came up immediately. I didn't even have to put any elbow grease into it, I literally just wiped over it a few times and it was gone. I would leave more than 5 stars if I could." —alysonnnnn__
"Works well at getting out turmeric stains from my formica countertops and kitchen sink. I have used other degreasers, but this is the best one so far. Also, it doesn't generate fumes that make me cough." —s patel
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A tub of magical cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. Or an all-natural scour paste made with baking soda, castile soap, and natural oils that'll work on those hidden spots in your home that you've been avoiding (but somehow your mom will notice them). This stuff works on your tile, sink, stovetop, bath, and just about any surface!
Humble Suds is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy has to say about it: "I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in a plastic and glass container).
11. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher so that the only thing on everyone's plate is the delicious meal you whipped up in the kitchen.
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This really works great for cleaning dishwashers. Don't tell anyone, but I haven't previously cleaned my dishwasher since we bought it about four years ago. It had a decent amount of funk on it and it started to smell funny. That's why I bought these tablets. I used one — put it in the detergent compartment and turned on the dishwasher on normal setting. After the cycle was done, all the sediment from a few years of use was gone and any unpleasant odor was nonexistent. Zero effort required, easy to use, and worth trying!" —Agy
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.49 (available in two sizes).
12. And a box of dye- and chlorine-free dishwasher detergent pods, because who has time to individually wash each sauce-coated dish? Add one pod of this to your dishwasher, and you'll have sparkling dishes free of that unaesthetic spotting and filming. No pre-rinse required!
They're made with mineral-based ingredients, are cruelty-free, and come in compostable packaging!
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much when I bought these. I thought for sure it was another environmentally safe product that would only do half the job. But they are amazing and get the dishes clean with no residue. Well worth the money and so convenient. I will be using these from now on." —TamiP
Get a pack of 32 from Amazon for $13.75 (available in unscented, lemon, or fresh rain, as well as packs of 64 and 120).
13. A weekly Wet & Forget shower cleaner if you haven't cleaned your shower in ages. This will rid it of soap scum, grime, and body oils *without* all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent. Just spray it on, let it sit overnight, rinse, and you're all set!
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and two sizes).