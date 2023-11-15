46 Of The Best Practical Gifts To Give This Year

1. A breakfast sandwich maker so they can skip the drive-thru wait time and create sandwiches that could put the Egg McMuffin to shame in five minutes or less.
2. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. (Imagine that!) Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Plus, it's a lot more stylish than a bulky neck pillow.
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
3. A large leather transport tote from Madewell that'll probably spend little time in their closet because of how much they end up using it. It's roomy, durable, doubles as a school/work bag, and goes great with any outfit they put on!
Promising review: "I've had this bag for about four years. I've carried it pretty much every day filled with lots of heavy law books. I thought it would eventually break because the straps do look thin, but it hasn't even gotten close. Still looks amazing and sturdy as ever. Will probably buy another one in a new color sometime soon. I highly recommend!!!" —LBF22
4. An environmentally sustainable (and super versatile!) white slip-on shoe with a plush insole made from yoga mats so that they constantly feel like they're walking on Cloud Nine.
Also!! When these shoes have reached the end of their life, you can send them back to the company to recycle them, and they'll give you $20 off your next order.
Promising review: "I bought the slip-on shoes a few months ago and have worn them almost every day since. I generally look for wider shoes and I regularly anticipate problems with the good ole foot stank. After wearing them for just a few hours, they fit my feet even better than when I had first slipped them on. Even though you can go barefoot in the shoes, I know my feet sweat when I get hot or nervous, so I always wear socks and have never had a problem with odor! For me, this is a huge plus — not to mention how environmentally conscientious Thousand Fell is! I confidently wear them to work, around town, and my feet stay dry in the rain. I’m such a fan that I wrote about them in my last college final for Product Marketing. If you’re on the fence about it, I encourage you to at least try them out!"—AK
5. A splurge-worthy Always Pan, which is a sleek, BuzzFeed-beloved tool that'll help them tap into their biggest culinary dreams. This 8-in-1 nonstick pan is designed to help them braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store like a pro. Plus! It comes in many gorgeous colors. As Chef Gusteau says, "Anyone can cook!"
6. A facial applicator brush that'll make their self-care Sunday even more enjoyable because they'll no longer have to end up with messy hands after applying their fave face mask.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" —Caterina
7. A bathtub caddy because in this scenario, multitasking is a luxury. They can use it to hold their tablet or favorite book, their third glass of wine, and a bowl of cherries that they can make their S.O. feed them, while they soak with cucumbers on their eyes. Ahh, yes...this is the life.
Promising review: "I didn’t take baths for the longest time because I found it inconvenient and couldn’t relax. The few times I took a bath in this tub prior to getting a bath tray, I would put my iPad on the toilet a few feet away out of arm's reach. Needless to say I’d be getting up every so often to adjust the volume, change the show, etc. I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles in the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily! My cat even jumped up on the bath tray while I was in the tub and it was completely sturdy. I’ve bought this as a gift for both my mom and boyfriend's mom because I love this product so much!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
8. A book embosser perfect for any of your nerdy bookworm friends because it's a very *pretty* way of ensuring their favorite novels get back to them when loaning them out (especially their Jane Austens!).
To use, just press down on one of the first few pages of the book, and it'll leave little grooves in the design of the personalized embosser. It's like a stamp but without ink!
Promising review: "My friend absolutely loved this gift! It’s completely customizable so although I kept the design mostly the same. I made my friends name lowercase because she likes the aesthetic of that and it turned out great! Their customer service is also so fast and easy to use, they answered me very quickly with a response that answered my question! The embosser itself it’s beautifully made and works great! I love the way it stores the stamp within the stamper and comes with a nice caring case." —Arabella
9. A chic portable canvas cup holder because it'll let them order their fave iced coffee drink without needing to freeze their hands off in the cold weather. This helpful little thing also lets them easily carry their Starbucks with them while they answer work emails and *most importantly* look at the latest TikTok you just sent them.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
10. Claw clips that even your friends with the thickest, longest locks will appreciate because they'll keep their hair out of their face whether they're running errands or just lounging at home.
11. An itty-bitty Theragun Mini your gym-loving friends will appreciate because it's designed to give any achy or sore muscles some glorious relief and help them recover faster so that they can get back to the squatting rack and beating their PR.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief: "Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."
12. An Instant Pot — careful, this seven-in-one kitchen gadget might just steal the "bestie" title away from you. It acts as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, *and* they can sauté in it. So basically, you'd be gifting them their own private chef (which undeniably makes you the best gift-giver ever).
Promising review: "I love my Instant Pot. I own a traditional pressure cooker that I rarely used because I felt like I need to constantly watch it, so I was reluctant to invest in an Instant Pot. I am so glad I did. I have used it at least twice a week since I bought it and sometimes three or four times. I have done everything from cook hard-boiled eggs, cook ribs, to bake a cheesecake. I almost never use my other slower cooker because I can brown meat right in the Instant Pot and use the slow cooker setting. My most used accessories are the steamer basket ($20.99), springform pan ($15.07), extra liner ($19.99), and extra sealing ring ($7.95). The least used is the hard boiled egg steamer rack ($19.99; the steamer basket holds a lot more and is easier to use). If my Instant Pot died tomorrow, I would feel certain that I had more than gotten my money's worth and immediately buy another." —mickey
