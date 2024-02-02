21 Dog Subscription Boxes, Because They Deserve It

1. BarkBox treats your pup to a box full of toys 'n' treats worthy of never-ending tail wags! The best part? There's a new theme every month, like "Barkbuster Movie Night," "Snowbound Hounds," and "Sweetie Pies Barkery."
2. Bullymake is ideal for pawrents with pups who have cute faces, but ferocious chewing habits. This brand is so confident in its toys' durability, they'll replace your toys for free if your pup manages to destroy them! Plus, your box comes in an adorable new theme every month. 😍
3. Pooch Perks ships a hefty box of goodies straight to your multi-pet home! These toys and treats are all tailored to each fur baby's size and they even offer one-off deliveries (such as birthday boxes) in case you need a special gift for your pup.
4. Paws & Pour sends you a curated box of goodies for you *and* your pup, like wine-themed dog toys and home decor! So sit back, paw yourself a drink, and unwrap your box with your partner in wine.
5. BoxDog lets *you* choose what comes in your box. After all, no one knows your four-legged bestie like you do! From toys to treats to gear, they're sure to give this box a four-paw rating.
6. Wufers Cookie Club focuses on fun seasonal treats. Wufers is known for their adorable gourmet woofies, which are handmade using human-grade ingredients and decorated with delightful, themed designs. It's sure to be the *cutest* delivery on your doorstep!
7. RescueBox wants to give you and your pet fun toys and treats while helping rescue animals at the same time. Their boxes cater to dogs of all different sizes, and each box feeds 60 shelter animals!
8. Bucket and Bones makes baking your four-legged bestie some delicious, fresh treats easy as pie! And don't worry about having all the right ingredients — all necessary ingredients are included in pre-measured, sealed bags.
9. Pet Treater wants to give you and your pooch an array of fun and helpful basics — all at an affordable price! And if your pup's needs are more simple, you can even opt-in for an all-treat or all-toy box.
10. Mystic Pup Box delights you and your furry bestie with ~out of this world~ goodies, including stuff like candles, crystals, jewelry, and affirmation sheets just for you! Plus, a percentage of each box is donated to guide dog or therapy dog organizations.
11. HotSpot Pets sends you a set of delectable chews that are especially ideal for large dogs and aggressive chewers. They even help remove plaque and eliminate that stinky breath! And if you think these'll include any rawhide, you're barking up the wrong tree.
12. PupBox tailors your lil' puppy's subscription package to their age, size, gender, and coat type. They even include training guides that’ll help you bond with your growing fur baby and establish basic routines, like potty training and cues like “sit” and “come.”
13. Dog Mom Box treats all of the (proudly) obsessed pet pawrents with products that let the world know that being a dog mom is basically your whole personality. They also throw in some yummy doggie treats as well — can't ever forget the fur babies!
14. Bark Bright Dental Box makes it easy for you to maintain your dog's dental health. They deliver dental chews that help massage gums and remove plaque along with a triple enzymatic toothpaste. Just spread some of the toothpaste on one of the chews, and let them have at it!
15. PupJoy lets you customize your box to your canine's specific tastes! They even have an array of high-quality toys designed for both light *and* heavy chewers.
16. Daisy-Care surprises you each month with a mix of high-quality toys and treats based on your dog’s play preference of gentle or ~ruff~!
17. GroomBox ships you quality grooming tools right to your doorstep. This is *perfect* if your furry bestie has a coat that is difficult to maintain and you're always on the lookout for new tools to make the process easier for both of you. Bad fur day? Oh, paw-lease. Never!
18. Dogby treats you and your doggo to a mix of training gear, enrichment toys, and educational material all arranged around specific themes designed to help you better understand how your pup experiences the world.
19. NatureGnaws Gnaw Box satisfies your canine's instinctual need to gnaw and chew. From long-lasting bully sticks to flavorful dental chews, these wholesome treats will have your dog anticipating this front-door delivery all month long.
20. DuraPaw Box delights your doggie with a customizable box full of treats, accessories, and even interactive toys that are sure to keep 'em busy whenever you're not home.
21. Good Dog in a Box is your hero when it comes to training. The materials are designed to be kid-friendly, so you can get the whole family in on teaching and bonding with your dog while helping them learn them good behaviors, tricks, and more.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.