    21 Dog Subscription Boxes, Because They Deserve It

    Boxes of goodies (for you *and* your pup!) delivered right to your doorstep, all from brands looking to spread love like dog hair.

    Gabriela Manjarrez
    by Gabriela Manjarrez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. BarkBox treats your pup to a box full of toys 'n' treats worthy of never-ending tail wags! The best part? There's a new theme every month, like "Barkbuster Movie Night," "Snowbound Hounds," and "Sweetie Pies Barkery."

    The kit
    BarkBox

    What you'll get: Each month your dog will receive a themed box with two plush toys to snuggle and squeak, two bags of yummy treats, and surprise activities and games all catered to the size and breed of your dog.

    Psst — if you join today, you can get a super sweet Valentine's Day special, meaning your pup will get double the stuff in their first box!

    Get it from BarkBox starting at $20/month.

    2. Bullymake is ideal for pawrents with pups who have cute faces, but ferocious chewing habits. This brand is so confident in its toys' durability, they'll replace your toys for free if your pup manages to destroy them! Plus, your box comes in an adorable new theme every month. 😍

    A husky digging his nose into a box dog toys
    Bullymake

    What you'll get: Each month your pup will receive three treats and two to three toys. Plus, you can select an all-toy box if desired.

    Get it from Bullymake for $45/month (get your first box for $27).

    3. Pooch Perks ships a hefty box of goodies straight to your multi-pet home! These toys and treats are all tailored to each fur baby's size and they even offer one-off deliveries (such as birthday boxes) in case you need a special gift for your pup.

    The box with toys, treats, and accessories in it
    Pooch Perks

    What you'll get: Each month, the "Pampered Pooch" kit will deliver three to four premium toys, three treat bags, two all-natural chews/treats, one premium accessory, and one waste bag roll. Plus, each subscription gets an extra free toy and leash.

    Get it from Pampered Pooch for $49.99/month (originally $55/month; also available in three-month, six-month, and 12-month plans).

    4. Paws & Pour sends you a curated box of goodies for you *and* your pup, like wine-themed dog toys and home decor! So sit back, paw yourself a drink, and unwrap your box with your partner in wine.

    The wine-themed items that go in the box
    Cratejoy/Paws and Pour

    What you'll get: Each month you and your dog will receive 4–6x items, including new dog-, seasonal-, and wine-themed products catered to you and your pup!

    Promising review: "Firstly, there was a great human surprise of a very cute wine-themed photo holder; followed promptly by three eager doggies surprised by a plush "Love Potion" squeak toy (just in time for Valentine's Day) and new neato treats (which were aplenty) to try. Whilst the dogs were occupied with curiosity, I gobbled-up all the human wine and cordial chocolates. The chocolate cherry ones were delicious! This was my second box, with my previous box being filled with goodies too, all unique and without even a hint of repetition between boxes. Loved both of them." —Anna S.

    Get it from Cratejoy for $42.99/month (also available in three-month, six-month, and 12-month plans).

    5. BoxDog lets *you* choose what comes in your box. After all, no one knows your four-legged bestie like you do! From toys to treats to gear, they're sure to give this box a four-paw rating.

    A dog next to the subscription box full of colorful toys
    BoxDog

    What you'll get: The BoxDog monthly box delivers two to three toys or gear of your choice, two bags of handmade treats, and one specialty item (such as a vegan skincare product or special chew).

    Get a monthly box from BoxDog for $45/month or get it from Amazon for $44.99/box (plus, you get your first box for a discounted $39.99).

    6. Wufers Cookie Club focuses on fun seasonal treats. Wufers is known for their adorable gourmet woofies, which are handmade using human-grade ingredients and decorated with delightful, themed designs. It's sure to be the *cutest* delivery on your doorstep!

    A box filled with adorably decorated cookie treats
    Wufers

    What you'll get: As a member of the Cookie Club, you’ll receive a box filled with an array of yummy, hand-designed treats once a month (or bi-monthly, if you prefer). 

    And don't worry about your treats going bad! The cookies will last for up to 24 months if left in their packaging. And bonus! Your pup will receive an extra box on their birthday or “gotcha” day if you sign up for a 12-month subscription.

    Get it from Wufers for $39.95/month (also available in five other themes and as a bi-monthly plan).

    7. RescueBox wants to give you and your pet fun toys and treats while helping rescue animals at the same time. Their boxes cater to dogs of all different sizes, and each box feeds 60 shelter animals!

    A box full of treats and colorful toys
    The Animal Rescue Sight

    What you'll get: Each month, you'll receive a box with five items each, including a mixture of toys, treats, and chews all tailored to your dog’s size. (There’s even an option for cats, if you want your feline friend!)

    Promising review: "These boxes are great! It is fun to open these boxes each month to see what has been packed. I have two dogs who share the treats, and they enjoy getting the new goodies each month. A couple of months ago, I brought the box in and put it on the counter and started to do so other things. My youngest dod sat beneath the box and barked and stomped her feet until I opened it up. Don’t tell me she didn’t know! Fun for everyone! There are usually two toys, and a couple of small bags of treats!" —R.K.

    Get it from The Animal Rescue Sight for $29.95/month.

    8. Bucket and Bones makes baking your four-legged bestie some delicious, fresh treats easy as pie! And don't worry about having all the right ingredients — all necessary ingredients are included in pre-measured, sealed bags.

    The baking ingredients and tools included in the box
    Cratejoy/Bucket and Bones

    What you'll get: Each month you and your dog will receive a unique recipe that allows you to make two full batches (each of at least 24 treats). You'll also get pre-measured ingredients, a full-size cookie-cutter, cookie storage bag, and cute paw-print "doggy bags"!

    Promising review: "My dogs love these treats! I have gotten three boxes so far and and each one has been a hit. My friends' dogs love them too. I appreciate how everything is portioned out and labeled. So far they have all been really easy to make and the instructions are very easy to follow. I also appreciate that there are two batches in each box so I can make some and a couple of weeks later make the next batch. Each batch makes plenty of treats for not only my five dogs but plenty to share with others as well. Overall a great value!" —Mitra S.

    Get it from Cratejoy for $39.99/month (also available in three-month and six-month plans).

    9. Pet Treater wants to give you and your pooch an array of fun and helpful basics — all at an affordable price! And if your pup's needs are more simple, you can even opt-in for an all-treat or all-toy box.

    The items that come in the monthly box
    Pet Treater

    What you'll get: Each monthly box contains three to four items, such as treats, grooming supplies, toys and accessories all tailored to your dog's size.

    Get it from Pet Treater for $15/month (also available as an all-treats box and an all-toys box for $18).

    10. Mystic Pup Box delights you and your furry bestie with ~out of this world~ goodies, including stuff like candles, crystals, jewelry, and affirmation sheets just for you! Plus, a percentage of each box is donated to guide dog or therapy dog organizations.

    The box full of mystical goodies for you and your pup
    Cratejoy/Mystic Pup Box

    What you'll get: Each box is filled with toys and natural treats for dogs plus spiritual, self-care items for you!

    Promising review: "I can finally say I found the perfect box. And it’s so great I get to share it with my fur babies. Quality toys and treats for them and the coolest things for me, enough to brighten my week. I have received the cutest candles, and unique crystals, the jewelry is gorgeous and I’m proud to wear it. This seller is wonderfully creative. I just ordered three mystery boxes so I can catch up on not becoming a member sooner. I have the perfect box for me and my pups!!! Thank you!" —Heidi G.

    Get one box every two months from Cratejoy for $45.75 (also available as two boxes over four months or three boxes over six months).

    11. HotSpot Pets sends you a set of delectable chews that are especially ideal for large dogs and aggressive chewers. They even help remove plaque and eliminate that stinky breath! And if you think these'll include any rawhide, you're barking up the wrong tree.

    Amazon

    What you'll get: Each month your pup will receive 15–18 all-natural chews including bully sticks, cow hooves, ear chews, beef tendon, jerky, and meat bones.

    Promising review: "There's a great variety in our first bag. Ears, tendons, beef strips, hoofs, and a few others. They keep our spaniel occupied for an hour or more. Great price and great product, glad we subscribed." —Never Too Old

    Get it from Amazon for $29+/month (get your first box for $24+; available in two sizes).

    12. PupBox tailors your lil' puppy's subscription package to their age, size, gender, and coat type. They even include training guides that’ll help you bond with your growing fur baby and establish basic routines, like potty training and cues like “sit” and “come.”

    A dog sniffing on the treats inside the box
    PupBox

    What you'll get: Each month, you'll receive five to seven products including a training tips sheet, grooming/training accessories, toys, treats, and chews (which'll end up saving your shoes in the long run)!

    Get it from PupBox for $39/month (or get it for $34/month on a three-month plan, $32/month on a six-month plan, or $22/month on a 12-month plan).

    13. Dog Mom Box treats all of the (proudly) obsessed pet pawrents with products that let the world know that being a dog mom is basically your whole personality. They also throw in some yummy doggie treats as well — can't ever forget the fur babies!

    Cratejoy/Dog Mom Box

    What you'll get: Each month you and your dog will receive five to seven items, including dog mom swag, delicious treats, and a doggy toy!

    Promising review: "My goldendoodle and I love this box! I am 100% a dog mama and love getting cute items for myself and for my baby. The toys are always fun and the treats are amazing. We have discovered some of our favorite brands through this subscription box. And their customer service in fantastic. We look forward to our box every month!" —Ashely F.

    Get it from Cratejoy for $49.99/month (also available as a three-month plan).

    14. Bark Bright Dental Box makes it easy for you to maintain your dog's dental health. They deliver dental chews that help massage gums and remove plaque along with a triple enzymatic toothpaste. Just spread some of the toothpaste on one of the chews, and let them have at it!

    The kit
    Bark Bright

    What you'll get: Each month your dog will receive a bag of dental chews and a tube of toothpaste.

    Get it from Bark starting at $28/month or get a single box for $35.

    15. PupJoy lets you customize your box to your canine's specific tastes! They even have an array of high-quality toys designed for both light *and* heavy chewers.

    A dog chewing on a bottle-shaped toy from the box
    PupJoy

    What you'll get: Since you get the build your own box, you can choose to include between three and five items in your box. You'll have your choice from a variety of toys and treats, and you can even add on extras like chews and other favorites!

    Get the BYOB set for small dogs from PupJoy for $24.23+/month (also available as a BYOB set for medium dogs for $25.50+/month and for large dogs for $28.05+/month).

    16. Daisy-Care surprises you each month with a mix of high-quality toys and treats based on your dog’s play preference of gentle or ~ruff~!

    A labrador next to the box full of toys and treats
    Cratejoy/Daisy-Care

    What you'll get: Each box will include a mix of surprises and goodies, including a combination of high-quality toys based on your dog’s play preference.

    Promising review: "My spoiled and pampered Nalla loved the toy coffee cup with donuts. I placed three treats in it and watched this Vizsla rolling all around the floor delighting herself in sniffing out the treats." —Teri T.

    Get it from Cratejoy for $36.95/box.

    17. GroomBox ships you quality grooming tools right to your doorstep. This is *perfect* if your furry bestie has a coat that is difficult to maintain and you're always on the lookout for new tools to make the process easier for both of you. Bad fur day? Oh, paw-lease. Never!

    The shears and grooming tools that come in the box
    GroomBox

    What you'll get: Each month, you and your pup will receive three to five handpicked grooming tools, including shears. Grooming items could include brushes, combs, bows, shampoos, and blades. Cancel anytime!

    Promising reviews: "I was blown away with the quality of everything that came inside my first box! The shears were a swivel thinner, something I never thought (in my 10 years of grooming ) to add to my arsenal of shears!" —Rebecca R

    "Absolutely love my new scissors and the scarves that came were sooo cute!" —Ruth A P

    Get it from GroomBox for $49.99/month (also available as a GroomBox Lite kit for $39.99/month if you prefer a small kit).

    18. Dogby treats you and your doggo to a mix of training gear, enrichment toys, and educational material all arranged around specific themes designed to help you better understand how your pup experiences the world.

    A model opening up the box with their dog
    Dogby

    What you'll get: Each month, you and your pup will receive games and gear for four to six educational activities and interactive games. Perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes!

    Promising review: "I am SO glad to have Dogby! This isn't *just* a subscription box — each box is like a consult with a knowledgable dog trainer. Good products, great explanations & tips, so much packed into each box! They've been a lifesaver in helping us keep our sometimes overwhelming Husky puppy occupied and happy. Dogby would be such a great gift for any new puppy or dog gaurdian." —Sarah H

    Get it from Dogby for $81/kit (also available as six-month and 12-month bundles).

    19. NatureGnaws Gnaw Box satisfies your canine's instinctual need to gnaw and chew. From long-lasting bully sticks to flavorful dental chews, these wholesome treats will have your dog anticipating this front-door delivery all month long.

    A dog next to the box full of chews
    NatureGnaws

    What you'll get: Each month, your pup will receive an assortment of natural chews ranging from long-lasting bully sticks to flavorful dental chews.

    Get it from NatureGnaws for $34.99 (also available as a box for large dogs).

    20. DuraPaw Box delights your doggie with a customizable box full of treats, accessories, and even interactive toys that are sure to keep 'em busy whenever you're not home.

    The box full of toys and treats
    DuraPaw

    What you'll get: Each month, your pup will receive three to four robust enrichment toys, a bag of tasty Canadian-made treats, and a unique dog accessory.

    Get it from DuraPaw for $46/box.

    21. Good Dog in a Box is your hero when it comes to training. The materials are designed to be kid-friendly, so you can get the whole family in on teaching and bonding with your dog while helping them learn them good behaviors, tricks, and more.

    All of the things included in the box
    Good Dog in a Box

    What you'll get: Each month, you and your pup will receive an assortment of toys, accessories, games, and instructional materials all geared towards your dog’s training, plus access to training videos online.

    Get it from Good Dog in a Box for $29.99+/month (available in three sizes; you can also get it for $24.99+/month on a six-month plan, $21.99+/month on a 12-month plan).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.