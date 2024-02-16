40 Beauty Products Under $10 That Get The Damn Job Done

1. An Essence Lash Princess marcara — it might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
2. A "flossing toothbrush" that has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
3. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots to help your blemishes *poof* disappear overnight. You can stick it right onto your zit to help flatten it, reduce redness, and suck all that gunk out while you get your beauty sleep.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
4. A foundation brush — you're bound to love it no matter what your level of experience is. With a perfect balance of soft and firm, it lets you achieve that hard-to-get ~flawless finish~ whether you're blending powder or liquid. Plus, many reviewers mention how user-friendly the bristle design is (especially for beginners).
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen and ceramides to help repair your hair if it is damaged, overprocessed, or has just spent too much time under those strong sun rays.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
6. A set of exfoliating gloves you can use in the bath or shower to gently lather off dead skin and impurities so you come out with ~buttery soft~ skin. The best part? You can choose from three different textures according to your skin sensitivity and since it's on your own hand, you can get specific about the exfoliation pressure!
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
7. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to help strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles. Perfect for when you're headed out the door for brunch and you notice your nails are looking a little too rough for those mimosa IG Stories that will be posted later.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
8. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
9. A heatless curling rod headband if you want voluminous, Barbie-worthy curls without the need for heat damage. Wrap your hair into it before bedtime, and you'll wake up with locks that give the phrase "I woke up like this" a whole new meaning. 💅
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
10. O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream to help restore moisture to dry, cracked, and sensitive skin. It also creates a protective layer on your skin's surface and gives your hands some hydrating relief.
Psst — a lot of reviewers also swear by this for relieving eczema!
Promising review: "I have been using this product for a couple of years now. Several years ago I started having problems with the tips of my fingers and other areas on my hands drying and cracking. The cracks were like small cuts and could become extremely painful. Tried several creams from doctors, and while they helped, you could only use them for short periods. As soon as I stopped, cracking returned. I would often have to wear fingertip bandaids in order to be able to work at all. Saw an ad for this late one night and decided anything was worth a try. So glad that I did. Ever since I began using this the cracking has stopped almost completely. Occasionally I forget to put it on for a short time and the problem returns, but as soon as I start to use the O'Keeffe's cream again, consistently, they disappear. There can be a slight greasy feeling for a short while after applying, but that is a small price to pay for the relief it has provided. I just hope they never stop making it. It works where nothing else did." —P. Neuhoff
11. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you'll need next time you want to quickly shape your brows or remove any of those other fine facial hairs that you just don't have the time or patience to pluck out one by one. Have no fear — it's super gentle and painless!
It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
12. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles before you head out for another day of making the world believe you totally did not stay up binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
