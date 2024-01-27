If You’re Always In A Rush, You’ll Want These 27 Beauty Products

1. An Essence marcara that will help you instantly look more awake even though you woke up 10 minutes before you rushed out of the house. It separates your lashes and gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs. It's a fan fave for a reason!
I use this myself and let me tell you, as someone who is very picky with mascaras, this has become my all-time favorite. It's also vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "I love this mascara! My lashes are pretty straight naturally. Average length, but this mascara made them appear so much longer! I curled my lashes, used only the mascara, no eyeshadow or liner. This mascara freshened up my eyes without all the makeup. 30 seconds of application and out the door! I use a baby wipe to remove and it comes right off." —BobbySweets
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A touch-up razor and dermaplaning tool you'll need next time you want to quickly shape your brows or remove any of those other fine facial hairs that you just don't have the time or patience to pluck out one by one. Have no fear — it's super gentle and painless!
It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary!
Promising review: "Plucking the more egregious of my thick black hairs is at least a 2–3x/week effort. I opened these rather hesitantly — I mean, they are sharp blades going on your face — took a sip of Prosecco for courage, washed my face and started shaving. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. First complete face shave (full cheeks, upper lip, lower lip, jawline) over and done with in less than three minutes with outstanding results. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).
3. A hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a collagen eye stick).
4. Or a delightfully versatile (and recyclable!) matcha-infused moisture stick — even reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it. It's infused with organic matcha tea powder and coconut oil to help you with everything from hydrating dry lips and skin to reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.
Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
5. And a cult-fave Maybelline multiuse concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles before you head out for another day of making the world believe you totally did not stay up binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession.
I've spent years hunting down the perfect concealer, and this one has been the BEST at brightening my under-eye bags after a sleepless night and disguising the blemishes from my latest breakout. This concealer is also vegan. Just a reminder though — blemishes are totally normal.
Promising review: "My skin is pretty light anyways so I generally use this as a concealer along with the brightening effects. I find that the applicator helps it go on smoothly and I think it also helps it not feel so cakey. I needed a quick touch-up before heading out so applied a bit more of this brightener under my eyes. It made my eyes look less puffy and I felt like the consistency of the product was amazing." —cgreen
Get it from Amazon for $7.60+ (available in 18 shades).
6. A volcanic stone face roller because it works like magic to eliminate excess oil and mattify your skin as you roll it around your face. As someone with skin that's always making me look like a glazed donut, I appreciate this wonderful little tool.
As one of the more oily-skinned girlies, I also bring this with me everywhere for on-the-go touch ups. It's reusable, washable, and won't remove that gorgeous face of makeup. See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I really like this product, it helps for when I'm in a pinch and need to get rid of the oil on my face but cant wash my face because of makeup or something. It also keeps my makeup decently intact, I just have to touch it up only a little bit after I roll this over it." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $7.33 (also available as a rose quartz roller).
7. A super popular pack of pimple patches (try saying that five times) that you can stick onto your pimple and have it camouflaged into your skin all day as the patch pulls all the gunk out of it. Whether they're hidden or not, everyone gets pimples!
This is a product I ALWAYS have in my bathroom cabinet. It blends so seamlessly into my skin, I often forget I have it on. Plus, peeling it off at the end is sooo satisfying.
Promising review: "These discrete hydrocolloid acne stickers work like magic. One of the standout features of these acne stickers is their discreet design. They blend seamlessly with the skin, creating an invisible barrier that protects and heals blemishes. They are easy to apply and adhere securely to the skin, allowing for hassle-free and mess-free usage. Their thin and flexible nature ensures comfort throughout the day, so I can go about my activities with confidence. Bid farewell to blemishes and embrace clearer, healthier skin with these invisible heroes by your side." —Gabby Tess
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
8. A cuticle oil infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to help strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles. Perfect for when you're headed out the door for brunch and you notice your nails are looking a little too rough for those mimosa IG Stories that will be posted later.
Promising review: "I normally do not write reviews but this product did the job, wow! It literally erased my dry cuticles, instantly leaving me healthy moist-looking nails! Love it and it’s so easy to apply and doesn’t leave any extra oil or residue. Love!" —Diana Apanovich
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
9. A set of durable matte hair clips — if your hair's a little too greasy to get creative with your 'do, hold it back with one of these. You'll be using these comfy little beauties so much, you'll probably have one on your dresser, in your bag, in your car, and under your bed. (How did that get there?)
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two color varieties).
10. Or a set of hair spin pins that claim to do the work of 20 bobby pins and help you create a quick and easy updo for those busy mornings when you're on your way out and just need your hair OUT of your face.
To use, just gather your hair and twist it into a tight bun (no hair tie needed!), tuck in the ends, and spin the pins into the edges of your bun.
Promising review: "When even a ponytail won't do and a hat isn't socially acceptable, pull out the spin pins. These are easy to carry in your purse for emergency hair days. They twist together/around each other so they stay kind of bundled together, and I keep them with several regular bobby pins to keep stray hairs tucked together. I find the minis are far more comfortable to wear as well as easier to get in the hair. You will still need a few pins to secure some random loose hairs if a PERFECT bun is your goal. But if you are like me and most days you just need your hair out of your face and off your neck-these are excellent since the bun stays put. Works beautifully under scrub caps as well." —Blondiechick
Get them on Amazon for $6.89+ (available in two colors/quantities).
11. Dr. Jart+'s Mini Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment, which reduces redness, smooths uneven texture, *and* protects your skin with SPF 30 — a triple threat!
Promising review: "The hype is to be believed. I discovered this product from @BauerBeauty on TikTok. I loved how she showed the application and the payoff, which is reduced redness. I have rosacea with a lot of redness around my nose and outside the corners of my mouth. This reduces the redness without having to use foundation." —DJJJJ
Check out BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly's full review of Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment for more deets!
Get a mini from Sephora for $25.
12. A Milani 3-in-1 setting spray that claims to prime and set your makeup for up to 16 hours and help reduce the look of blemishes. This is great for those busy days when you barely have a moment to breathe, let alone for a touch up!
The reviewer in the first picture shown above claims to have very oily skin and says that instead of their skin looking greasy at the end of a long day working in the service industry, it just has a nice glow. The reviewer in the second picture also claims to have oily skin and says their makeup stays matte and on their face all day!
Milani is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "This is the only setting spray I use and I never have to touch up my makeup. Even when it's hot out or I have gotten a little rain on my face. It has a nice matte finish and helps keep my oily skin under control. Lasts for hours and a little goes a long way." —Laura Herbst
Get it from Amazon for $8.15+ (available in four finishes and in sets of one and two).