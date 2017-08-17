Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. David Pierce @pierce If you email me, I apparently only respond at one of two times: After one second, or four and a half years later 12:05 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Simon Holland @simoncholland We keep a potato masher in a drawer because sometimes it's fun to not be able to open that drawer. 06:17 PM - 15 Aug 2017

3. sam @smeezi me: skincare! my other organs: please help us . 04:32 AM - 26 Jul 2017

4.

5. Audrey Porne @AudreyPorne hate when people say "if u think this is better than sex, u haven't had good sex!", like no, maybe you've just never had good lasagna, Carol 08:49 AM - 04 Aug 2017

6. smilie @emilieidler sorry if i've ever said that I wanted to hang w you but never did!! I'm so bad at doing things!!! and being a person!!!! luv u tho!!!!! 08:37 PM - 03 Aug 2017

7. Holly @HoLLyBiEbZzZ Alright I'm just gonna say it. I always eat the other person's fries on the way home and then keep the one that's more full 02:29 AM - 28 Jul 2017

8. John Mayer @JohnMayer Whenever I come home from a party, I like to play a little game called "why did I tell that story?" 10:42 AM - 29 Jul 2017

9. Mario Castañeda @wrackune How much garlic recipes call for vs how much I use 10:33 PM - 25 Jul 2017

10. alex @alexleighmorrow Remember when we tied our tshirts back with a hair tie because we thought they were too big, and now it's like "put me down for a 5x" 05:03 PM - 26 Jul 2017

11. gwen the psychic @alltheangelssay Me trying to squeeze a 5 minute song in before I arrive at my destination that's 2 minutes away 07:40 PM - 31 Jul 2017

12. Bea_ker @bea_ker CO-WORKER: give me $3 to eat this old grape? ME: sure WIKIPEDIA: give me $3 to continue to provide you essential knowledge? ME: get fucked 06:55 AM - 31 Aug 2016

13. Emily Battista @embattista Whoever thought of appetizers was literally like "we should pregame this food w more food" and I think that's really beautiful 12:39 AM - 06 Dec 2016

14. Dumb Beezie @dumbbeezie I need more friends who understand that I still want to be invited but I'm not going 10:02 PM - 20 Jun 2017

15. brent @murrman5 [while being tackled by police dog] what's his name? 09:21 PM - 03 Jul 2017

16. 17. Drew Todd @dreewtoddx Are u even at work if u and your work pals don't say 'i can't be arsed' every single time you walk past each over 10:02 AM - 13 Aug 2017

18. Nugent @MattNugentYC I'm off to bed 09:39 PM - 27 Jun 2017

19. indie @INDIEWASHERE when you listening to one of you fave songs but it's got a bad memories attached to it and but it's a good song 07:48 PM - 10 Aug 2017

20. Mohanad Elshieky @MohanadElshieky Uber driver: ........... Me: .......... Uber driver: .......... Me: 5 stars. 07:18 PM - 06 Aug 2017

21. Kier @kiermcwilliam Every time I drive in the rain, I check other drivers wipers just to see if I'm being too dramatic with mine 😂 04:13 PM - 02 Aug 2017

22. jordanbennett @j_bennett9 Fucking weird that if you wanna get to sleep you have to pretend like you are already sleeping 11:06 PM - 15 Jul 2017

23. manytypesoftea @manytypesoftea CHANGING YOUR DUVET COVER -remember to use your energy sparingly. It's a marathon, not a sprint -make sure you stay hydrated -don't panic 10:53 AM - 15 Jul 2017

24. 25. leda a @ledaazimi No ones seen me at my worst like my corner shop man has 12:03 PM - 26 Jul 2017

26. Lyndsey Gallant @apocalynds Adult friendship = 2 people saying "I haven't seen you in forever! We should really hang out more" over and over again until one of you dies 05:03 PM - 23 Jul 2017

27. Jeremy Limb @jeremylimb Out of all the thousands of showers I've had in my life, I can only remember about four. 07:07 PM - 23 Jul 2017