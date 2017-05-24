There was an outpouring of emotion worldwide after Monday night's suicide attack at the Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. Many rallied together with small acts of kindness to show their support, but others appeared to use it as an opportunity to incite hatred against Muslims.
After ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, high-profile figures including Piers Morgan suggested Muslims could do more to identify extremists, but they quickly received backlash.
On Tuesday Piers Morgan told Muslim actor Adil Ray, who stars in the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, that he should encourage other Muslims to root out extremists. "The Muslim community can and should do more," Morgan said.
One person replied: "Let me just WhatsApp ISIS and tell them to chill out, Piers".
Others questioned if Morgan thought all Muslims knew each other:
Some people had other questions, like asking Morgan what he was doing to root out white supremacists and extremists:
Others asked why he thought that citizens would be better at tracking extremists than the security services:
Meanwhile, when a UKIP politician demanded the return of the death penalty after the attacks, journalist Kevin Schofield pointed out that this wouldn't do much to deter a suicide bomber.
And when a troll told a Muslim academic and author to "take his stupid hijab off and show us you have a brain" when he shared a document showing Muslims condemning terrorism, Twitter wasn't having any of it.
With almost 9000 retweets, people showed their support to the academic, Qasim Rashid, when he asked for it:
In a now-deleted tweet, Katie Hopkins called for a "final solution" in response to the Manchester attacks.
Her comments about coming up with a "final solution" were compared to Hitler's use of the same wording. Some people report her for being abusive, and called on others to do the same:
She was also reported to the police.
Journalist Owen Jones said that the LBC radio host should be sacked over the tweet, and that people invited on to the station as guests should refuse requests.
Fellow LBC host James O'Brien spoke about Hopkins' tweet, calling her "desperate" and "monstrous".
A woman who was caught up in the Manchester attack took to Twitter to giver her condolences to the victims and their families, when a troll replied: "This is what happens when you let muslims in your country".
But people loved her quick response. She said that the taxi driver who drove her home to safety was a Muslim, and praised his compassion and bravery.
Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.