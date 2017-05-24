Sections

People Had The Best Responses To Tweets Blaming Muslims For The Manchester Attacks

"Let me just WhatsApp ISIS and tell them to chill out, Piers".

Posted on
Fiona Rutherford
Fiona Rutherford
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There was an outpouring of emotion worldwide after Monday night's suicide attack at the Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. Many rallied together with small acts of kindness to show their support, but others appeared to use it as an opportunity to incite hatred against Muslims.

Arsonists target Oldham Islamic Centre hours after Manchester terror attack https://t.co/jn4xMEgpGf
TellMAMAUK @TellMamaUK

Arsonists target Oldham Islamic Centre hours after Manchester terror attack https://t.co/jn4xMEgpGf

Reply Retweet Favorite

After ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, high-profile figures including Piers Morgan suggested Muslims could do more to identify extremists, but they quickly received backlash.

On Tuesday Piers Morgan told Muslim actor Adil Ray, who stars in the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, that he should encourage other Muslims to root out extremists. "The Muslim community can and should do more," Morgan said.

One person replied: "Let me just WhatsApp ISIS and tell them to chill out, Piers".

Lemme just whatsapp ISIS and tell them to chill out Piers, one sec https://t.co/qc6DGE3MyE
x @babyygrill

Lemme just whatsapp ISIS and tell them to chill out Piers, one sec https://t.co/qc6DGE3MyE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others questioned if Morgan thought all Muslims knew each other:

do they all have each others numbers? group skype call? does aqib who works in finance have telepathy so he can con… https://t.co/EU3jjRalPr
amrita🌻 @amr_ita

do they all have each others numbers? group skype call? does aqib who works in finance have telepathy so he can con… https://t.co/EU3jjRalPr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people had other questions, like asking Morgan what he was doing to root out white supremacists and extremists:

what are you doing to root out white supremacists? https://t.co/CRrRTmmSa4
Tré Melvin @TreMelvin

what are you doing to root out white supremacists? https://t.co/CRrRTmmSa4

Reply Retweet Favorite
what is the white community doing exactly to compact white supremacy and extremism? nothing. you're defending those… https://t.co/nKoZJC8tzE
bratz elitist 🌷 @deathbyliberals

what is the white community doing exactly to compact white supremacy and extremism? nothing. you're defending those… https://t.co/nKoZJC8tzE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others asked why he thought that citizens would be better at tracking extremists than the security services:

How is this possible Piers? The Police and Mi5 can't root out extremists but me with a full time job is meant to tr… https://t.co/KYaVYhoVLj
Seeby @seeby123

How is this possible Piers? The Police and Mi5 can't root out extremists but me with a full time job is meant to tr… https://t.co/KYaVYhoVLj

Reply Retweet Favorite
How? If the FBI and MI5 struggle to catch extremists but you expect Assad from Alum Rock & his fake Gucci belt to f… https://t.co/aJwH03GSh1
Bash @akaBashh

How? If the FBI and MI5 struggle to catch extremists but you expect Assad from Alum Rock & his fake Gucci belt to f… https://t.co/aJwH03GSh1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, when a UKIP politician demanded the return of the death penalty after the attacks, journalist Kevin Schofield pointed out that this wouldn't do much to deter a suicide bomber.

Don't think that'll do much to deter a suicide bomber. https://t.co/vHUsoF7Sya
Kevin Schofield @PolhomeEditor

Don't think that'll do much to deter a suicide bomber. https://t.co/vHUsoF7Sya

Reply Retweet Favorite

And when a troll told a Muslim academic and author to "take his stupid hijab off and show us you have a brain" when he shared a document showing Muslims condemning terrorism, Twitter wasn't having any of it.

Twitter

With almost 9000 retweets, people showed their support to the academic, Qasim Rashid, when he asked for it:

Retweet if you agree my hat is awesome and that I'm smarter than this guy. https://t.co/sGYk4pzb53
Qasim Rashid, Esq. @MuslimIQ

Retweet if you agree my hat is awesome and that I'm smarter than this guy. https://t.co/sGYk4pzb53

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a now-deleted tweet, Katie Hopkins called for a "final solution" in response to the Manchester attacks.

She appeared to reference Good Morning Britain host Phillip Schofield, who she criticised for walking over Westminster bridge in a show of defiance after the Westminster attack in March.
Twitter

She appeared to reference Good Morning Britain host Phillip Schofield, who she criticised for walking over Westminster bridge in a show of defiance after the Westminster attack in March.

Her comments about coming up with a "final solution" were compared to Hitler's use of the same wording. Some people report her for being abusive, and called on others to do the same:

Just reported @KTHopkins for Vile final solution comment. Please do the same
equality for all @italianirish81

Just reported @KTHopkins for Vile final solution comment. Please do the same

Reply Retweet Favorite

She was also reported to the police.

Journalist Owen Jones said that the LBC radio host should be sacked over the tweet, and that people invited on to the station as guests should refuse requests.

LBC depends on guests to function. Until they sack Katie Hopkins we should all boycott all interview requests. Enough is enough.
Owen Jones @OwenJones84

LBC depends on guests to function. Until they sack Katie Hopkins we should all boycott all interview requests. Enough is enough.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fellow LBC host James O'Brien spoke about Hopkins' tweet, calling her "desperate" and "monstrous".

.@mrjamesob responds to @KTHopkins ugly tweet https://t.co/wvJygLc2Hq
Matthew Stadlen @MatthewStadlen

.@mrjamesob responds to @KTHopkins ugly tweet https://t.co/wvJygLc2Hq

Reply Retweet Favorite

A woman who was caught up in the Manchester attack took to Twitter to giver her condolences to the victims and their families, when a troll replied: "This is what happens when you let muslims in your country".

But people loved her quick response. She said that the taxi driver who drove her home to safety was a Muslim, and praised his compassion and bravery.

Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

