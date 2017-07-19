Sections

J.K. Rowling Is Releasing Two New "Harry Potter" Books This October

ACCIO NEW BOOKS!

Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

Earlier this year, J.K. Rowling announced that she is blessing us with a Harry Potter exhibit about the history of magic in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the series, which will be featured at the British Library.

BUT THERE'S MORE. We are *also* getting TWO. NEW. HARRY POTTER. BOOKS. that will coincide with this magical exhibit.

YES, YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY.

First up, we're getting Harry Potter: A History of Magic, which "promises to take readers on a fascinating journey through the subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – from Alchemy and Potions classes through to Herbology and Care of Magical Creatures."

We're also lucky to be getting Harry Potter: A Journey Through the History of Magic that's reportedly "packed with unseen sketches and manuscript pages from J.K. Rowling, magical illustrations from Jim Kay and weird, wonderful and inspiring artifacts that have been magically released from the archives at the British Library."

IT'S TRULY MAGICAL. You'll be able to ~Accio~ these new books when they're released Oct. 20!

