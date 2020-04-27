Skip To Content
Every Answer To This Geography Quiz Starts With The Final Letter Of The Previous Answer

How well do you know geography?

Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

Here's how you do it: Every answer starts with the final letter of the previous answer. For instance, if the answer was "Mexico," then the next answer would start with the letter "O." You ready?

  1. In which country are these historic landmarks located?

    France!

  2. What country is located to the left of Libya and above Sudan, known to be the home of the pyramids of Giza?

    Egypt!

  3. Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Phuket are all cities located in what country?

    Thailand!

  4. Which island in the Caribbean is shared with Haiti?

    Dominican Republic!

  5. Name the second largest country in the world as measured by land, not population.

    Canada! According to the World Atlas, it is measured at 9.984 million square kilometers.

  6. Which country contains the following?

    Australia!

  7. What is the capital of Maryland?

    Annapolis!

  8. What is the name of this country?

    Spain!

  9. This was the first country to give women the right to vote in 1893.

    New Zealand!

  10. Finally, danishes are thought to originate from this country, but they actually originated from Australia!

    Denmark!

