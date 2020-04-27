Every Answer To This Geography Quiz Starts With The Final Letter Of The Previous Answer

Here's how you do it: Every answer starts with the final letter of the previous answer. For instance, if the answer was "Mexico," then the next answer would start with the letter "O." You ready? In which country are these historic landmarks located? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! France! What country is located to the left of Libya and above Sudan, known to be the home of the pyramids of Giza? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Egypt! Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Phuket are all cities located in what country? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Thailand! Which island in the Caribbean is shared with Haiti? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Dominican Republic! Name the second largest country in the world as measured by land, not population. Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Canada! According to the World Atlas, it is measured at 9.984 million square kilometers. Which country contains the following? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Australia! What is the capital of Maryland? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Annapolis! What is the name of this country? Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Spain! This was the first country to give women the right to vote in 1893. Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! New Zealand! Finally, danishes are thought to originate from this country, but they actually originated from Australia! Getty Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Denmark!