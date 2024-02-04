14.

"When I wanted to save up for an engagement ring, I just went to Walmart and would buy cans of soup. Those would be about 80% of my weekly meals, just cans of soup. In four months, I managed to put $10k in the bank. If I wasn't going out, I wasn't spending money on food, I wasn't spending money on other things while we were out, and the savings stacked fast. Not going out to eat with friends, I saved on gas, and I got caught up on a lot of shows and movies."