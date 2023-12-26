We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
Hairdryers, Wrist Towels, And 11 Other Random But Useful Things Social Media Convinced Us To Try Or Buy This Year
"It made my traveling experience so much easier, I'm not exaggerating."
Leave it to the great World Wide Web to convince us to buy or try something. Since we're nearing the end of 2023, we asked BuzzFeed writers and editors to share the things they got suckered into buying or recipes they felt compelled to try. Here's what they had to say:
1."OK, I literally saw one ad about this and bought it immediately. I've been on my fair share of planes, and I never touched the seat pocket in front of me because I'd convinced myself that they never got cleaned. Well, I was preparing for a trip to New York and bought this tray cover, and when I say it made my traveling experience so much easier, I'm not exaggerating. This sleeve covers the entire tray, it's reusable, and it has a huge pocket plus individual pockets that fit my water bottle, my headphones, my laptop, and snacks. All you have to do is slip it on, and it stays put even when you put the tray table down. It's a game-changer, especially if you fly often!"
2."I have purchased precisely one thing off of TikTok Shop, and it was the VeniCare lip stains. It was before I really understood how the selling incentives of TikTok Shop worked, and I regret buying it. Some of the colors don't look good on me, and the ones that do don't last for a long time. The dry time is longer than it often takes me to do my full face, so I don't often reach for it. I wish I had spent the money buying one lip stain that I loved instead of this whole set."
3."I bought this at the very beginning of the year, and while I definitely do not use it as often as I should, whenever I do actually use it, my hair looks fabulous. I'm not the type to really do my hair often, but the Shark FlexStyle is such an easy system to work with. I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a more affordable option to the Dyson Airwrap, someone who wants to elevate their hair care routine, or a beginner who is interested in an all-in-one hair tool."
4."This summer, my TikTok FYP filled up with recipe videos for chilled marinated tofu. I'd never eaten tofu cold out of the fridge like this without cooking it before, but it's now my favorite easy go-to dinner on hot days and lazy nights. You literally just soak some raw tofu in a marinade in the fridge for about an hour (I'm currently obsessed with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce) and then throw it over rice with some veggies. So easy and delicious!!"
5."As someone with a sensitive scalp and very thin hair, it's always a struggle to have my hair not look oily. I'm unfortunately the type that needs to wash her hair every night, and since I've added a scalp massager to my haircare routine, I've noticed a difference! I believe it's probably because my scalp is getting a better clean than when I just use my fingers, but I've noticed my hair does not get oily as quickly as it used to. I highly recommend it to everyone who wants to better clean their scalp."
6."I've been seeing these Roar Plus Powders all over my FYP, and I'm so happy I finally got to try it! Typically, my go-to for hydration has been Liquid IV, but sometimes they're a little too sweet for me. After finding out that the Roar Plus Powder uses less sugar, I had to try it. The Berry Lemonade powder looked the most intriguing to me, and it's so good! It tastes like something I would order at a restaurant, but now I can savor the drink in the comfort of my own home."
7."I'm not going to lie, I initially bought this Simple Modern Tumbler because I did not want to purchase the viral Stanley cup. I figured it was similar enough and was cheap enough that I could justify buying it. Well, I am so happy that I did because I use it all day, every day. It is my water cup at home, and I've found that I drink much more water when I have it in front of me. I consider it money well spent, so if you are looking to purchase a tumbler to help you stay hydrated, I definitely think you should buy one of these."
8."2023 was my year of gua sha. Between turning 30, getting married, and dealing with a random bout of adult acne this year, I figured I was overdue for an investment in my skin, and gua sha was my gateway into a routine that I love. Even as someone relatively new to all things skincare, I got sucked into so many viral TikToks about the potential benefits of a gua sha facial massage."
9."I was looking for a good eyeliner that would actually stay throughout the day but not set me back an arm and a leg at Sephora, and I stumbled upon this TikTok of the absolute icon Bretman Rock using this Wet n Wild liquid waterproof eyeliner. Immediately, I thought to myself, 'If it's good enough for Bretman Rock, then it's good enough for me,' but as I continued watching, I was so impressed that even after a sweaty gym session, the winged liner was fully there. I was already looking to purchase it once I saw Bretman promoting it, but the performance in the video made me add it to my cart right away. After wearing it a few times, I can proudly say it was a good purchase, and super affordable, too."
10."I'm a skincare girlie and without a doubt will wash my face at the end of the night. However, one of my biggest pet peeves when washing my face is when water runs down my arms and gets my shirt, the counter, and even sometimes the floor wet. So when I saw these wrist towels online that solved that problem, I immediately hit purchase. They're such an easy solution and something I honestly wish I invented."
11."An Apple Watch is a functional accessory, not a fashion one, but I'm the type of person that if I can make it cuter, then I will. While watching one of my favorite lifestyle YouTubers, Siena Mirabella, I came across one of her Amazon favorite videos that was filmed last year. And that's where I saw what she had done to her Apple Watch to make it cuter and more fashionable. After receiving it in the mail and putting both the case and replacement band on my watch, I can wholeheartedly say that it was an amazing decision."
12."As someone who is trying to go to the gym more frequently, I found myself running out of activewear and in need of a few more sports bras. I discovered CRZ YOGA as a brand from the various Amazon influencers I follow, and after reading through many good reviews, I decided that spending $28 on a sports bra was not that much, and I could always return it if it wasn't what I wanted. I struggle with finding sports bras that are cut to fit my body well and find that many are too low cut for my preference. So when I saw this neckline and that it was a longline bra, I had high hopes. Thankfully, those hopes were met!! I now own this sports bra in two different colors, and I'm looking to try out the leggings and biker shorts from the brand in the future. I highly recommend it if you're looking for an affordable and well-fit sports bra!"
13."For a long time, whenever a video on press-on nails would show up on my FYP, it would be a creator swearing that this nail glue kept their press-ons on their nails for over three weeks. Naturally, I was curious to see if it did increase longevity, and while I unfortunately did not get over three weeks of wear, I did get about two weeks, which is pretty good for me considering they usually fall off after five days. It is more expensive than other well-known brands you can get at the drugstore, but I think the increased cost is well worth it."
What are some things you bought or tried in 2023? Tell us all about it in the comments!