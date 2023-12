12.

"As someone who is trying to go to the gym more frequently, I found myself running out of activewear and in need of a few more sports bras. I discovered CRZ YOGA as a brand from the various Amazon influencers I follow, and after reading through many good reviews, I decided that spending $28 on a sports bra was not that much, and I could always return it if it wasn't what I wanted. I struggle with finding sports bras that are cut to fit my body well and find that many are too low cut for my preference. So when I saw this neckline and that it was a longline bra, I had high hopes. Thankfully, those hopes were met!! I now own this sports bra in two different colors, and I'm looking to try out the leggings and biker shorts from the brand in the future. I highly recommend it if you're looking for an affordable and well-fit sports bra!"