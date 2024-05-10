17. "In 2020, I was working two jobs and trying to avoid catching Covid. I had thyroid issues already, and that summer, I started getting so exhausted I’d sleep 10-11 hours a night, I was dizzy if I stood for more than 30 seconds, I kept forgetting things, and I had a lot of old mental health triggers I’d worked on resolving came back. I thought it was just pandemic stress or my usual thyroid issue, but it got so bad I insisted my endocrinologist see me and do a thyroid scan. I was 24 then and had thyroid issues since age 12. She got blood work back and sent me for a full work up including a thyroid ultrasound and testing for my kidneys and liver."

"She never told me what she was looking for; if I asked, she said she was just running tests. I googled my symptoms myself (including my blood results, high PTH, and high blood calcium) and discovered that I had a benign tumor on at least one parathyroid gland. I’d been seeing thyroid specialists for 12 years at this point, that specific doctor for 5 years, and no one ever mentioned parathyroid glands even existed.



Once I had this figured out, I had to ask her if this was her diagnosis, and she wouldn’t confirm until a CT scan. At that point, I’d been living with exhaustion, frequent dizzy spells, forgetfulness to the point that it severely impacted my work, and near-daily bouts of rage, panic, or anxiety for weeks (the increased calcium in your blood really wreaks havoc on your brain). I had to beg her to refer me to a surgeon for the very simple outpatient procedure to cut the tumor out — she was going to let me keep living like this. This condition normally affects post-menopausal adults, but I was 24 (afab), so this was not a standard case. The surgeon she referred me to was great and resolved it promptly, and I felt immediately better after waking up from surgery.



Until that night, when my feet and fingers started tingling, and the discharge paperwork instructed me that it likely meant a stroke. I called the surgeon in a panic and was informed this is a normal bodily response to a rapid decline in blood calcium, and if I took a handful of Tums, I’d be fine. I’m grateful this entire situation was resolved within about six months, and the only lasting damage is a scar across my neck. Still, it would have all been way, way less stressful if my doctor had been upfront with her suspected diagnosis and taken my well-being and questions seriously and if my surgeon had made sure to inform me of the likely (and temporary) side effects of surgery."



—Anonymous