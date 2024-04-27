3. "About six years ago, I started having debilitating pain in my lower back and groin. I was no longer able to sleep on my right side because my back would get 'stuck' in the middle of the night, and I couldn't roll over. I started at my gynecologist and was told it was my IUD, so I had it taken out; the pain persisted. Then they thought I might have cysts on my ovaries, but after a super invasive ultrasound with a wand, no ovary issues were found. I was sent to a pain specialist, and after x-rays and an array of painful physical tests, I was sent away, basically being told it was somatic and in my head. Now, a couple years into investigating, I cannot work, hike, or ride my bike without pain."

"The spasms increased, my mobility was so limited, and I was starting to miss work frequently because my back was on fire and I couldn't move. I had an orthopedic surgery years prior due to a dance injury, so one day, I thought to call the same surgeon and see if they could check out my back and hip. After the first MRI, my labrum was torn. This was unfortunate yet fortunate news because my intuition was validated, but because I hadn't had a specific injury, something else caused the tear. I was so lucky that the top hip surgeon in the country was at my practice.



It was discovered that I was born with hip dysplasia, so my pelvis was cut in four places, and my hip joint was moved to the correct position. It was a journey with crutches, a cane, and months of physical therapy, but I am back to 100%. This occurs more often than we originally knew, and I have since met more people my age (I'm 36 now) with similar issues. It is generally female and the firstborn due to the mother's initial trauma to the birth canal. Pediatricians are checking babies now and can provide early intervention. The surgery I had was Periacetabular Osteotomy (PAO). Hopefully, this will provide some guidance and assurance that you can trust your gut if experiencing something similar."



—Allie, 36