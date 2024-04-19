My friends and I joke that women only really have one week out of the month when their body is feeling normal.
In addition to that, an unfortunate reality is that a lot of women have been dismissed by doctors for their pain or symptoms.
So I'm turning to the women of the BuzzFeed Community to ask, are there any things you didn't learn about your body until it happened to you?
Maybe during your pregnancy, you learned what peripartum cardiomyopathy (a form of heart disease) is after being diagnosed with it. It's something that women can be diagnosed with during the final month of pregnancy — something you never learned of until it happened to you.
Perhaps you recently started feeling unusual PMS symptoms around the time of your period. After speaking with your doctor, you learned that your symptoms suddenly became more intense for no specific reason, something you never knew was possible.
Or maybe you learned at a young age that having sex isn't the only way you could break your hymen. You didn't know this was possible until you broke your hymen playing a sport.
Whatever it is that you didn't learn or know about your body until you experienced it, share it with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.