6.

"I had gone out on a few dates with a nice guy. He was attentive, charming, well-dressed, and fairly intelligent. I watched him play in a softball tournament, and he asked if I would mind stopping at his place so he could change before going out to dinner. It was fairly safe so far. I stepped into his place, and I swear the city dump was cleaner. Dirty dishes and pans were stacked high on the kitchen counter, and the sink was overflowing with dirty dishes, numerous pizza boxes and empty beer cans on the coffee table, and dirty clothes everywhere. He looked right at me and said, 'Feel free to start cleaning up around here while I change.' He seemed surprised when he came out of the bedroom, and I hadn’t moved. Told him I wasn’t his mommy and asked him to take me home. I noped right out of that relationship!