I know firsthand from living with a brother growing up and then briefly living with a male roommate that living with a man as a woman is no easy feat. Women of the BuzzFeed Community and redditors shared things they learned about men after moving in with them. Here is what some had to say (I am nodding in agreement at many of these):
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "My husband will turn on the bedroom AC to its highest setting and then pile three heavy blankets on top of himself. Then, complain that it's too hot. Every. Single. Summer. Night."
2. "This might be just specific to my boyfriend, but I was surprised at how much he was willing to compromise. He stopped leaving the toilet seat up, he hates vacuuming, but he'll mop, and if I cook, he cleans. I honestly expected cohabitating to be a real struggle, but it has strengthened our relationship tenfold."
3. "My husband is a lot tidier than I am. I didn’t even realize what a slob I was until we started living together when we were dating. He may not be aware of this, but that realization is what helped motivate me to be tidier, and I continue to be because of him almost 13 years later."
—Anonymous