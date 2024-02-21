13.

"They don’t think through all of their ideas. After being married for three months, I learned that my husband sometimes puts things in the oven to 'warm them up.' Fabric + high heat is not a good idea. How did I find out? Well, one cold, winter night (we live in Michigan), he put in some socks. It was late. I had gone to bed, but he was staying up late to work on some school assignments. Apparently, he fell asleep while waiting for his socks to warm up. I awoke to the fire alarm and black smoke filling our apartment (my husband was still asleep, by the way). Once the fire was under control, I inquired what had happened. That is when we had to have a talk about no longer putting non-food items in the oven."