I don't want to single guys out but they do have a reputation for being messy creatures.
Yes, plenty of women can be messy, too, but for some reason, guys get the bad rap!
A little while ago, I wrote a post about women sharing things they learned about men after moving in with them and the comments were wild. So I am once again reaching out to the women of the BuzzFeed Community, this time to ask: what are some things that surprised you about a guy's room after going home with him — good or bad?
The inspo for this post comes from the "boys room" series on TikTok that is just too good.