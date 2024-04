The good news is that PPCM is rare (and can only develop in women who are pregnant or recently postpartum) but the bad news is that there isn't any way to prevent it, according to Dr. Lastinger. "We don’t fully understand why PPCM occurs, so there is no way to prevent it. However, with increased education and recognition of the signs and symptoms of PPCM and education of healthcare providers on the PPCM diagnosis, we hope to increase awareness of the condition, which we hope will lead to earlier diagnosis when it occurs," she explained.