Since her diagnosis, Emily has tried to stay active several days a week and was also put on a low-sodium diet. "I was put on a number of different medications, too. At first, I was on two blood pressure medications as well as a diuretic or water pill to help get the extra fluid off my chest. I have now cut back, and I am only on Metoprolol, a common blood pressure medication, which I will be on for the rest of my life," she told BuzzFeed.

"It makes it tricky because it [the medication] lowers my blood pressure, which can make me feel fatigued, light-headed, and groggy. It has been a bit of trial and error to find the right dose to allow me to keep up with my busy toddler. Overall I am doing well and just grateful to be alive," Emily added.

