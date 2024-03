This means that healthcare providers need to stay connected to pregnant patients throughout the entirety of the the pregnancy, and ensure that patients are quickly referred to follow-up care following delivery, according to the CDC. The CDC also recommends that patients be screened for postpartum depression and anxiety starting at the first prenatal visit and continuing throughout the year after birth.

Another major observation from the CDC's data, which was collected between 2017 and 2019, was the need for extended free postpartum health coverage through Medicaid.

Until December 2021, free pregnancy-related Medicaid coverage typically expired two months postpartum, forcing postpartum people out of care. However, thanks to a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that aims to improve maternal health-coverage stability and address racial disparities, states were given the option to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage to 12 months. As of today, 46 states have implemented the 12-month Medicaid extension.